Ravens HC Tames Expectations After Win Over Bears
A massive weight has been lifted off the shoulders of the Baltimore Ravens after they finally picked up a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears.
This was a Ravens team that was falling apart at the beginning of the year, with one win in the first six contests and multiple injuries dragging them down. Baltimore got their bye week at the perfect time with key guys like Patrick Ricard and Roquan Smith returning to the field against Chicago.
Despite not having star quarterback Lamar Jackson for a third straight game, Tyler Huntley stepped in and had arguably the best game of his career with over 200 total yards of offense and one touchdown pass. The Ravens ran for 177 yards on the ground, thanks to Huntley, Derrick Henry, and Keaton Mitchell's performances.
It was gut-check time for the Ravens, and they answered the call, improving to 2-5 on the season and within two games of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. While fans will be celebrating all of it, the same can't be said about the Ravens.
Baltimore have championship-mentality after gritty win over Chicago
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spent time with the media after the game as he was asked about the mood of the locker room. While everyone is excited to get the win, Harbaugh and the players understand this is just one of 11 games remaining after the bye week they just had.
"It was a happy locker room, it's a joyous locker room. And it was also kind of a poised locker room. It wasn't like out of control. You know, we haven't won a championship or anything else. We won a game. We won one game. A game we needed to win, that even with Derrick Henry on the sidelines right after the game, I gave him a hug and he was (nodding head) like this. Kyle Hamilton was kind of like 'okay.' Just plenty of things to work on. Plenty of things we can all get better at."
There are still questions the Ravens will need to answer, as the defense surrendered over 300 yards of offense, most of it from the secondary. Jackson is "hopefully" going to be back against the Miami Dolphins in a few days, according to Harbaugh.
The win was massively important to the team in its effort to stay in the postseason run. Harbaugh and the Ravens have the right mindset, though, as they need to stay focused and not get overly excited. This is just one game in a long season.
