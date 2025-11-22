Ravens May Need Record-Breaking Deal to Keep Pro Bowler
The Baltimore Ravens’ offensive line may be struggling this season, but Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum remains a bright spot. His chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson is evident, and he’s done an outstanding job protecting the franchise star, allowing just two sacks all year.
However, Linderbaum is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to become a free agent this offseason unless Baltimore reaches an extension beforehand. The Ravens have publicly expressed their desire to keep the 25-year-old cornerstone long-term, but according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, doing so may require a historic commitment.
"General manager Eric DeCosta said it's the team's intention to sign Linderbaum to a long-term deal since declining his fifth-year option in April," Hensley wrote. "With disappointing play at both guard spots, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens would be in a tough spot if they don't bring back Linderbaum. They would likely need to make him the league's highest-paid center, though, which means exceeding Creed Humphrey's $18 million per season with the Chiefs."
There’s no question Linderbaum is one of the NFL’s premier centers and a vital piece of Baltimore’s offense. The Ravens are reportedly engaged in extension talks with the two-time Pro Bowler, but the real question is whether Baltimore will be willing to make him the highest-paid center in the league.
Will the Ravens Break the Bank to Keep Linderbaum?
Linderbaum, a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, made an immediate impact in Baltimore by starting all 17 games as a rookie. Since then, he has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the past two seasons and is trending toward a third straight selection. This year, he owns the fourth-highest overall Pro Football Focus grade among centers (79.4) and ranks as the fourth-best run-blocking center with an impressive 87.0 grade.
Given his impact and chemistry with Jackson, both Linderbaum and the Ravens have made it clear they want their partnership to continue. Baltimore’s decision to decline his fifth-year option this offseason wasn’t a reflection of his value, but rather the structure of the option itself. It would have cost the Ravens over $23 million, since the figure is based on salaries for all offensive linemen, not centers specifically.
By contrast, making Linderbaum the highest-paid center in the league would require paying him just over $18 million per year, surpassing Creed Humphrey’s current benchmark. Whether or not Baltimore is willing to set a new record, the organization will almost certainly need to reach the $17-18 million range to keep him. And if not for the looming extensions for Isaiah Likely and Kyle Hamilton, a record-setting deal for Linderbaum might have been firmly on the table.
Regardless, the Ravens should make locking down Linderbaum a top priority. Baltimore relies heavily on winning at the line of scrimmage in the run game, and they can’t afford to lose a player as valuable as the 25-year-old Linderbaum.
