Ravens Release Final Week 12 Inactive List
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to keep the good times rolling with their fifth straight win as they take on the 2-8 New York Jets.
One of the final big pieces of information needed to know by the Ravens fan base is who is going to be inactive for the game. A total of seven players were included on the list:
- Rashod Bateman, WR
- Rasheen Ali, RB
- Keyon Martin, CB
- Ben Cleveland, G
- Carson Vinson, T
- Aeneas Peebles, DT
- Cooper Rush, QB
Ravens Without Several Key Players
The biggest name on the list is wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who is going to miss the game with an ankle injury. This will be the second consecutive game he has missed with the injury, but he was seen on the field before kickoff working out a bit, which is an encouraging sign that he is close to returning.
It's been an off year for Bateman after having nine touchdown catches a season ago. He's seen just 16 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.
Look for DeAndre Hopkins and Zay Flowers to still be the top receivers on the team. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hinted at big things to come for tight end Isaiah Likely, so he and Mark Andrews could get more involved in the passing game for Baltimore.
Martin will be missing the game as well, as he was ruled out earlier in the week with a chest injury. In his first year playing in the NFL, Martin has racked up 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, one sack, and one pass deflection in 10 games played with one start.
One notable note is that offensive lineman Emery Jones was activated for the first time this season. During warmups, Jones does not seem to be replacing Andrew Vorhees or Daniel Faalele in the starting lineup.
Another thing is that running back Justice Hill is back after missing last week's game due to injury. He will back up Derrick Henry and split time with fellow backup Keaton Mitchell.
Despite some key injuries, the Ravens are still in a much better position going into Week 12 than they were just a few weeks ago, with multiple starters out. The hope is that since they are playing a Jets team with just two wins, they will be good enough to win the game without their key players.
