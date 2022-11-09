Saints Running Game Looks to Rebound At Steelers

The New Orleans Saints dropped to 3-6 with an abysmal showing against the Baltimore Ravens at home on Monday Night Football. New Orleans looked lethargic, out-of-sorts, and even intimidated against the Ravens all night.

The Saints come into a Week 10 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers still just a game out of first in the putrid NFC South, but are in desperate need of a win. Andy Dalton will likely get his seventh straight start against a team he's very familiar with from his time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

New Orleans ranks sixth in total offense, averaging 424.8 yards per game. This despite not having injured wideouts Michael Thomas (now out for the year) or Jarvis Landry for the last six games. However, after rushing for an average of 160 yards in Dalton's first five starts, New Orleans actually seemed intimidated to run the ball against Baltimore and abandoned it quickly.

The Saints face a 2-6 Steelers team hovering around the bottom of the league in most defensive categories. Pittsburgh has allowed over 397 total yards per contest, ranking 29th in the NFL.

After ranking dead last against the run in 2021, the Steelers have shown noticeable improvement in that area this year. They'll also get the league's best defensive player, T.J. Watt, back after a seven game absence. Here's how the Saints running game matches up against Pittsburgh's run defense.

Saints Rushing Attack

- 23.6 points per game (11th)

- 131 rushing yards/game (12th)

- 9 rushing touchdowns

- 4.9 per carry (9th)

- 42.2% 3rd Down Percentage (12th)

Dec 23, 2018; Saints Taysom Hill hands off to running back Alvin Kamara against the Pittsburgh Steelers. © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

It's inexplicable that the Saints completely abandoned the run against Baltimore, attempting only 13 runs resulting in 43 yards, a season low. Alvin Kamara had just nine rushing attempts. Taysom Hill had only one.

Kamara leads the team with 443 yards rushing, despite missing two games with injury. He has only one rushing touchdown so far, but is averaging 4.3 per carry and has one game over 100 yards and another 99-yard performance.

The league's most versatile back, Kamara is also second on the team with 36 receptions for 319 yards. New Orleans is most efficient offensively when they get the 27-year-old Kamara the ball in space.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Taysom Hill is second to Kamara with 343 rushing yards and has a team-high five touchdowns. Listed as a tight end, Hill is most often used out of the backfield and has one 100-yard outing this season. He's a bruising runner with breakaway speed and the added dimension of being able to throw the ball.

With veteran Mark Ingram sidelined by a knee injury, there is little rushing production aside from Kamara and Hill. Special teams ace Dwayne Washington has gotten most of the complementary snaps, with little effectiveness. The Saints elevated RB Jordan Howard from the practice squad last week and signed Derrick Gore on Tuesday.

Kamara and Hill are dynamic runners, but the Saints offensive line needs to get push up front for their backs. Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst had played well, but both had rough outings against Baltimore. The same held true for the interior blocking, aside from G Cesar Ruiz, who had a solid game.

Ruiz, the team’s most improved player this season, moved to center midway through the game against the Ravens when Erik McCoy left with a shoulder injury.

McCoy's status is worth monitoring this week. If he can't go, Ruiz will get the nod at center with Calvin Throckmorton moving to his right guard spot.

Pittsburgh Run Defense

-24.6 points per game (23rd)

-117.9 rushing yards/game (16th)

-4.2 per carry

-5 rushing touchdowns

-43.4% 3rd Down Percentage (26th)

Nov 30, 2014; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) hits New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) as he throws. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are vastly improved against the run from a year ago, but have still held only one opponent to under 100 yards on the ground. They've allowed just one 100-yard rusher, but four other players have picked up at least 70 yards rushing.

Pittsburgh should get All-Pro LB T.J. Watt back this week from a pectoral injury. Watt may be on limited snaps after seven games out and is the league's best pass rusher, but also a very underrated run defender.

Another injury status to watch this week is defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, who is dealing with a knee injury. Ogunjobi missed week eight against Philadelphia, but is a disruptive interior defender who has two tackles for loss, a half sack, and seven pressures this season.

His return would boost Pittsburgh's three-man defensive front that includes tackles Tyson Alualu, Montravius Adams, and ends Cam Heyward, Chris Wormley, and Isaiahh Lowdermilk. Heyward, a first-round draft pick the same year as Von Miller, J.J. Watt, Robert Quinn, and the Saints Cam Jordan, continues to play strong in his 12th season. Heyward is an excellent defender along the edge and has 5 tackles for loss among 31 total stops, 3 sacks, and 8 pressures so far this year.

The Steelers have an incredible tradition of stellar linebacker play. Watt has certainly carried that torch, but fellow OLB Alex Highsmith has developed into a standout defender on the strong side. Highsmith leads the Steelers with 6.5 sacks, but has also proven to be a capable run stopper in space. Malik Reed, an extremely versatile linebacker, provides depth at both outside spots as well as on the inside.

Cameron Brate (84) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets wrapped up for a tackle by Robert Spillane (41) and linebacker Myles Jack (51) of the Pittsburgh Steelers. © Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offseason signing Myles Jack has bolstered an inside linebacker spot that had uncharacteristic struggles in 2021. Jack leads Pittsburgh with 72 tackles, but has just one for a loss. He has outstanding burst to the ball, but can have problems disengaging from blockers.

Jack's play-calling ability takes some of the burden off ILB Devin Bush, a 2019 first-round choice who's had inconsistent production. Bush has 44 stops, but only one foe loss and can still struggle with poor positioning in the open field. Former starter Robert Spillane is a quality backup, but limited athletically.

The Steelers have used different combinations in their defensive backfield because of injuries and ineffectiveness. However, the secondary plays off-ball coverage often, allowing their defensive backs to keep an eye on the backfield to come up and make plays.

Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds are especially aggressive near the line of scrimmage. Either player can be used as an extra defender in the tackle box as an effective run supporter.

What to Expect

Dec. 23, 2018; Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs down the sideline against the Pittsburgh Steelers. © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

Andy Dalton looks like he'll remain the starting quarterback this Sunday against Pittsburgh's 31st ranked pass defense. But make no mistake, the Saints best chance for offensive success lies in their ability to run the ball.

New Orleans needs to get Kamara involved early. Despite the athleticism of the Steelers linebackers, Kamara’s dynamic open field ability gives the Saints a matchup advantage.

We should also expect more touches from Taysom Hill, who had just one rushing attempt last week. Hill's running ability and Kamara’s versatility should force Pittsburgh to devote an extra defender in the tackle box, which could slow the pass rush and open opportunities for the passing attack.

The Saints offensive line needs to get push and open up cutback lanes against the Steelers 3-4 front. Both teams are desperate for a win to keep any slim playoff hopes alive. For New Orleans, those hopes lie with the ability of their offensive line to rebound from a poor outing and balance from their running game.

