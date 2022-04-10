Saints Could Target Alabama WR Jameson Williams in the First-Round Despite ACL Injury

One of the most explosive players in a deep 2022 draft class, WR Jameson Williams is coming off an ACL injury. His gamebreaking skills should still make him a first-round pick and an immediate impact once he does step on the field.

The New Orleans Saints were one of only three teams without at least two 100-yard outings from a wideout in 2021. All-Pro WR Michael Thomas missed the year after ankle surgery. His absence was a major reason that a normally productive Saints passing attack plummeted to last in the NFL.

Wideouts Deonte Harty and Marquez Callaway were the top receiving targets without Thomas. However, they combined to have just three games with at least 80 yards receiving.

Thomas is slated to return in 2022. His presence elevates the entire offense, but it’s also clear that New Orleans needs to add another receiver to their attack.

The Saints could use one of their two first-round picks to give QB Jameis Winston another weapon. This draft class is deep in receiving talent. Perhaps the most explosive player of the group is coming off a major injury question.

JAMESON WILLIAMS, WR (ALABAMA)

Alabama receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a long pass for a touchdown against LSU defensive back Cameron Lewis (31). Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY

Williams exploded into national prominence in 2021 with the Crimson Tide. He spent his first two years at Ohio State, but caught just 15 balls for 266 yards.

Unable to secure a prominent role in a Buckeyes rotation that included other projected top picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, Williams transferred to Alabama.

In his only season with the Crimson Tide, Williams had 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He led the SEC in all three categories and finished in the top-five of the entire country in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Williams had at least five receptions in eight games and over 100 yards seven times over 15 games. He was on his way to another big outing in the National Championship Game against Georgia before suffering a torn ACL.

The injury kept Williams from participating in all drills during the NFL Scouting Combine and Alabama's Pro Day. His rehab is reportedly going well, but he is expected to miss up to half of his rookie campaign.

A true home run threat, Williams has gamebreaking deep abilities with potential to develop underneath. His long stride and sprinters speed quickly eat up coverage cushions and gives him a matchup advantage downfield.

Once the ball is in the air, Williams has an elite extra gear to get separation. He has long arms and the willingness to extend his body for a wide catch radius. Williams has terrific body control along the sideline and excellent open field running ability after the catch.

The obvious concern over Williams is his knee and immediate availability. His medical evaluations have checked out well, but he’ll miss training camp and a significant portion of the year.

Williams also has a slight frame, which could be a liability against physical cornerbacks. He’ll need to expand his release moves at the line of scrimmage to escape press coverage. Williams can get lost in high-traffic areas over the middle and is easily bodied out by physical defenders on contested throws.

Williams has the explosive upside that should cancel out injury concerns to prevent a big drop in the draft. He’ll need time to expand his route tree, but his gamebreaking skills should still make him an impact once he’s finally on the field.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (8) defends. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The return of a healthy Michael Thomas will draw an opponent’s top coverage and create opportunities for the rest of the Saints receiving corps.

Even if Jameson Williams would miss up to half of his rookie season, he would make an immediate impact as a big-play threat while he learns the rest of the New Orleans playbook.

Read More Saints News