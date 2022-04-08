Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: A Look at The Ohio State University

New Orleans has dipped into the Ohio State talent pool several times in recent drafts. Another Buckeyes star could very well hear their name called by the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The New Orleans Saints have had an affinity with Ohio State players over the last two decades. Between 1967 and 2003, the Saints drafted eight Ohio State players. Four of those selections were within the first two rounds.

Since 2004, New Orleans has selected seven former Buckeyes, including six in the first two rounds.

Will Smith, DE (2004 - 1st)

Antonio Pittman, RB (2007 - 4th)

Malcolm Jenkins (2009 - 1st)

Michael Thomas, WR (2016 - 2nd)

Vonn Bell, S (2016 - 2nd)

Marshon Lattimore (2017 - 1st)

Pete Werner, LB (2021 - 2nd)

Other former Ohio State players like WR Ted Ginn Jr., CB Eli Apple, S Kurt Coleman, and TE Nick Vannett have also been added in recent years through trades or free-agent signings.

The Saints have had moderate success with ex-Buckeyes in free agency. However, their success with the program in the draft helped build one of the NFL's most successful franchises under former head coach Sean Payton.

Here are the top Buckeyes prospects to watch in the 2022 NFL Draft.

CHRIS OLAVE, WR

Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Chris Olave (2) fights for yards after a reception against Rutgers. Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Olave and Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson are the two smoothest route runners in a deep class of wide receivers. A great blend of speed and ball skills, he is a consistent threat on all three levels of a defense.

Ohio State's leading receiver in 2019 and 2020, Olave was part of a lethal receiving trio for the Buckeyes last season. He averaged 54 receptions for 833 yards and scored 32 touchdowns over his last three collegiate seasons.

Olave can get neutralized by big corners who are physical at the line. However, Michael Thomas will draw an opponent’s best corner. Despite his frame, Olave works the middle of the field well and will be equally effective from the outside and the slot.

Olave is a fluid athlete with sudden explosiveness. He can beat defenders with precise routes or by blowing by them. He should be an immediate number two receiver for the team that drafts him and has the upside of a featured target.

GARRETT WILSON, WR

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs the ball against Michigan State. Mandatory Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.

The less heralded of the Ohio State weapons, Wilson still had an incredibly productive career. He finished second on the Buckeyes with 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021.

While not as polished as Olave, Wilson plays with better strength and has more explosive traits after the catch. Wilson is a bit raw as a route runner and will have to show he can handle a full route tree at the next level. He’ll also need to improve his release to escape press coverage at the line.

Wilson can defeat a defense on all three levels. He combines deep speed with exemplary ball-tracking ability and dangerous open field skills. His tremendous upside gives the potential to quickly develop into a featured wideout.

Wilson and Olave are two of the four highest graded receivers in a deep draft class. Both are sure first-round picks and each have the potential to come off the board in the first 12 selections.

JEREMY RUCKERT, TE

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) catches a ball behind Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23). Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

A four-year contributor for the Buckeyes, Ruckert increased his receiving production each season. Overshadowed in Ohio State's star-studded attack, Ruckert pulled in 26 receptions for 309 yards in 2021 and caught 12 touchdowns over the last three years.

At 6’5” and 250-Lbs., Ruckert has adequate size but the lean frame to add bulk as an in-line blocker. He adjusts well as a run blocker and has the strength to seal the edge against defensive ends.

Underused as a receiver with the Buckeyes, Ruckert has the athleticism to be a weapon on intermediate routes and down the seam. He has a below average change-of-direction and will need to improve route precision to get better separation. However, he has a wide catch radius and can be a mismatch for most safeties.

Nineteen NFL tight ends had better individual production than the Saints trio of Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, and Nick Vannett in 2021. The athleticism of Taysom Hill should bolster the position. Ruckert, who should be available late in Day 2 or early on Day 3, would provide another every down option for a struggling unit.

NICK PETIT-FRERE, OT

Ohio State offensive lineman Nick Petit-Frere (OL39) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have targeted Big 10 offensive linemen in recent drafts. They struck gold with Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk in 2017, but not nearly the success with Michigan's Cesar Ruiz in 2020.

Petit-Frere has prototypical size at 6’5” and 315-Lbs. and held down the left tackle spot for Ohio State in 2021. A major area of concern are his consistent struggles against power players along the edge.

Petit-Frere has quick feet and outstanding technique as a pass blocker. He has the fluid athleticism to get himself into position quickly or get to the second level. If he improves his base and plays with better strength, he could be a draft steal.

The Saints lost Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead in free agency. Veteran James Hurst is a capable replacement, but several projections have New Orleans taking a tackle with one of their first-round choices. If they pass on that opportunity, Petit-Frere is among a group of late Day 2 or early Day 3 selections who could develop into a solid starter.

THAYER MUNFORD, G/T

Ohio State lineman Thayer Munford (left) blocks during the Ohio State Pro Day. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Munford and Petit-Frere are polar opposites with their scouting reports. A four-year starter, Munford was a tackle before moving to an interior spot last season.

Munford is an absolute mauler at 6’6” and 328-Lbs. He’s a power player that fires out with a devastating pop as a run blocker and sets up a wall in pass protection.

A below average athlete, Munford struggles with his change-of-direction and can be slow in his set-up. His limitations will probably drop him to the middle or late rounds and will make his effectiveness predicated on scheme.

New Orleans has had tremendous success developing mid-late round picks on the offensive line. Armstead was a third-round pick, while franchise standouts Jahri Evans, Zach Strief, Jermon Bushrod, and Carl Nicks were all selected in the fourth round or later.

HASKELL GARRETT, DT

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) tackled by Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92). Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

A productive interior defender since a freshman, Garrett led the Buckeyes with 5.5 sacks in 2021 and was a 2nd Team All-American each of the last two years. He lacks length and pursuit speed, but could flourish in the right system.

Garrett shows decent quickness at the snap and has good hand and upper body movement. He ties up multiple blockers to free up teammates and gets consistent push into opposing backfields.

Garrett's average athleticism and shorter arms limit his upside. However, he gets enough movement as a run defender and push as a pass rusher to put together an effective NFL career. Likely to be a late Day 2 pick at best, Garrett could be a disruptive rotational piece.

The Saints got little disruption from their defensive tackles in 2021. They could pull a Round 1 surprise by taking one of two dominant Georgia tackles, Devonte Wyatt or Jordan Davis, if available. A more likely scenario could see them grab a player like Garrett in the middle rounds.

TYREKE SMITH, EDGE

Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) moves past Indiana offensive lineman Luke Haggard (70). Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buckeyes have been a team with more top-tier talent on offense than defense in recent years. Smith and Garrett were two defensive standouts in 2021. Smith capped off his collegiate career with career-best marks in sacks (3) and tackles for loss (5).

A high motor player with an aggressive style, Smith is a potential playmaker who gets caught out of position too often. At just 254-Lbs., he also lacks the bulk to be a DE and the coverage skills to be an effective LB in the New Orleans scheme.

Smith is a talented and disruptive situational pass rusher. However, the Saints are well-stocked along the edge with Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Carl Granderson, Payton Turner, and Taco Charlton. If Smith somehow slips to the fifth or sixth round, he could be a solid developmental addition.

Several mock drafts have the Saints selecting either Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson with a first-round pick to give a much-needed jolt to the receiving corps. Ruckert, Garrett, or either offensive linemen could also strengthen positions of need in later rounds.

Read More Saints News