The Saints are reeling from a bitter last-second defeat at the hands of the Bucs in a game where they had complete control for over 50 minutes. They'll have extra time for it to sit with them as well with the bye week upon us. Here's a closer look at the snap counts from Week 13 with some observations from the game.

Offense

Andrus Peat, Calvin Throckmorton, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst - 59 (100%)

The Saints offense finished with 298 total net yards on the night (66 rushing, 232 passing). They went 5-of-14 on 3rd Down, struggling heavily in the red zone. The offensive line allowed two sacks during the game, one coming at the worst time imaginable late in the game to Carl Nassib. Ruiz played at center in this one, which was a bit of a surprise. Unfortunately, the running game that we saw kick into high gear not so long ago has really struggled.

Andy Dalton - 52 (88%)

Dalton finished 20-of-28 for 229 yards and a touchdown. He played pretty well again, all things considered. The lack of red zone execution is what hurts. Dalton said after the game that things just sound like a broken record when it comes to the missed opportunities the team has had. For the second straight season, it's been nothing but frustration for the offense.

Adam Trautman - 47 (80%)

Trautman caught 2 of his 3 targets for 28 yards, including a big 20-yard gain similar to the previous week against the 49ers. With Juwan Johnson being out of the lineup, Trautman had a much more involved presence on offense in terms of reps and blocking.

Chris Olave - 41 (69%)

Olave caught 4 of his 6 targets for 65 yards to finish behind Rashid Shaheed. He had some nice success on the night, and continues to put in a lot of work.

Rashid Shaheed - 36 (61%)

Shaheed was a huge factor in the game and one of their best weapons on offense. He led the way with 75 yards on 4 catches, securing all of his targets. He also had good punt and kick returns. The fact that his role continues to evolve into bigger ones certainly gives confidence going into next season.

Alvin Kamara - 35 (59%)

Tampa always does a good job containing Kamara, who finished with 12 carries for 26 yards and caught 2 passes for 11 yards on 3 targets. He just hasn't been a big factor lately, and has had a very disappointing season.

Jarvis Landry - 32 (54%)

Landry caught 2 of his 3 targets for 14 yards. There was one close to the end zone that he had a chance to make a play, but was unable to get it.

Taysom Hill - 27 (46%)

Hill caught 2 of his 3 targets for 35 yards, including the game's first touchdown from 30 yards out. He had 3 carries for 10 yards and completed his lone pass to Chris Olave for 21 yards. Unfortunately, the one miss came on a 3rd-and-17 where he looked to have the first down, but Keanu Neal made a big hit to prevent that.

Mark Ingram - 25 (42%)

Ingram led the way with 7 rushes for 27 yards and caught all 5 targets for 22 yards. Unfortunately, the play where he ran out of bounds short of the sticks is what many might remember him for. He may have played his last game as a Saint, as he's dealing with a slight MCL tear that will keep him out indefinitely. In his defense, he got hurt on that play and took full responsibility.

Marquez Callaway - 13 (22%)

Callaway was the target of that 3rd-and-1 call, which Dennis Allen admitted in hindsight that the team should have run the football. The fact that Callaway was the option over someone like Landry or Olave is a hard pill to swallow.

Kirk Merritt, Tre'Quan Smith, Lucas Krull - 11 (19%)

Merritt and Krull's debut produced no targets, and it's another week where Tre'Quan Smith has zero factor on the stat sheet.

Trevor Penning - 10 (17%)

He'll continue to be the extra offensive lineman in jumbo sets. He was on the field as part of the costly 12 men in the huddle penalty in which Dalton said they had to get the substitution right. It may not seem like there's much to keep watching for when it comes to the Saints, but his impact over the final four games will give us something to pay attention to.

Adam Prentice - 3 (5%)

Prentice was open on that 3rd-and-1 play, but they didn't go to him. He also picked up a first down on a run. Why wouldn't they go back to that again?

Defense

Alontae Taylor, Demario Davis, Marcus Maye, Paulson Adebo - 80 (100%)

The Saints defense was practically impenetrable for the whole game until they weren't in the final few minutes. Tom Brady ate up that zone coverage like he'd been doing it all of his life. Tampa went 8-of-15 on 3rd Down while totaling 350 yards (76 rushing, 274 passing). Maye led the way with 11 total tackles (8 solo, 3 assisted), including 6 on the first drive. That's the type of play we've been waiting to see all season, and it's certainly encouraging. Davis got the team's first turnover on the night, an interception to go along with 7 total tackles (2 solo, 5 assisted) and 2 pass breakups on the night. Adebo had a tough pass interference called on him late in the game that helped set up Tampa's first touchdown. Taylor finished with a tackle for loss and pass breakup to go along with 8 total tackles (6 solo, 2 assisted).

Tyrann Mathieu - 79 (99%)

Mathieu finished with 5 tackles in the game, all solo, also having a pass breakup.

Kaden Elliss - 76 (95%)

Elliss had another good game filling in for Pete Werner, finishing with 8 total tackles (3 solo, 5 assisted). Presumably, Werner will be back for the Falcons game. So, it'll be interesting to see where Elliss will plug in.

Bradley Roby - 72 (90%)

Roby was the main slot guy, finishing tied for second on the defense with 8 total tackles (6 solo, 2 assisted).

Cam Jordan - 56 (70%)

Jordan made a crazy play to help force a second New Orleans turnover after tracking down the Tampa runner to force a fumble that was recovered by Carl Granderson. He also had a pass breakup, but finished with just 1 tackle on the night.

David Onyemata - 47 (59%)

Carl Granderson - 39 (49%)

Marcus Davenport - 37 (46%)

Tanoh Kpassagnon, Kentavius Street - 33 (41%)

Kpassagnon split the only team sack with Shy Tuttle. Quietly, the Saints are T-9th in the league with 34 sacks with just a handful of games left to play.

Shy Tuttle - 32 (40%)

Malcolm Roach - 26 (32%)

Justin Evans - 23 (29%)

Zack Baun - 5 (6%)

Baun left the game due to an ankle injury, and was spotted in a walking boot after the game. He was primarily on special teams, but was emerging some defensively. He had a strong showing against the 49ers, and now might miss some time.

Nephi Sewell, Chris Harris Jr. - 1 (1%)

Special Teams (Top Reps)

Dwayne Washington, Isaac Yiadom, Andrew Dowell - 23

Daniel Sorensen, Kirk Merritt - 17

Adam Prentice, Carl Granderson - 15

