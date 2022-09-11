Skip to main content

Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 1 - Saints vs Falcons

Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan of the Bayou Blitz Podcast host the Saints News Network's Pre-Game show and preview the New Orleans Saints' 2022 NFL regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2022 NFL regular season is here and the Bayou Blitz Pre-Game show returns! Follow Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan throughout the season as they get you ready for kickoff of each matchup for the Black and Gold in the 2022 campaign. 

This week, the New Orleans Saints travel to Atlanta, Ga to battle their bitter rivals, the Atlanta Falcons. In the first regular season game of the Dennis Allen era, who will be the players to watch, how will Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas perform in their first game back from injury, and what do the Saints need to do to come out on top? All that and more will be answered live on the Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show!

Watch Live Here:

Want More Bayou Blitz?

CLICK HERE to join the Bayou Blitz Facebook Group

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod

Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan

Be sure to subscribe to the Bayou Blitz's weekly live show airing Wednesday nights at 9pm est on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

Also, keep up with the latest news on Saints game day with The Bayou Blitz Podcast's Pre-Game and Halftime show, streaming live for each regular season game the Black and Gold play this season.

Saints-Falcons Coverage From the Week

In This Article (2)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

(COPY) Saints Fantasy Football 2022
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: 2022-23 Projections

By Brendan Boylan
X-Factors (1)
Game Day

Week 1 X-Factors: Saints vs Falcons

By Brendan Boylan
Players to watch (1)
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Falcons: Players to Watch

By Bob Rose
Pre-Game Report
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 1 Falcons Game

By John Hendrix
USATSI_16627595_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Elevating DT Christian Ringo for Week 1

By John Hendrix
USATSI_13724878_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Pass Defense vs. Falcons Passing Attack

By Bob Rose
USATSI_16786142_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Breakout Players of the Year by SNN Writers

By Bob Rose
2022 Injury Report (2)
News

Saints Final Injury Report: Week 1

By John Hendrix