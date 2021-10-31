Week 8 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

The Saints have a big opportunity in Week 8 hosting the Bucs in America's Game of the Week, and they have the tools to deliver big in the Superdome.

Sunday afternoon sees the Buccaneers (5-1) coming to town to do battle with the Saints (4-2) as part of America's Game of the Week on FOX. The Halloween affair is sure to provide plenty of spooks, as Tom Brady and Jameis Winston lead their teams in this Week 8 NFC South clash. Most of the country will be able to watch this game, so we get you all the information you need to know ahead of kickoff

All-Time Series: Saints lead the all-time regular season series 37-21, and Tampa has one playoff victory over New Orleans from the 2020 season. The Saints have won the past five regular season matchups.

Where to Watch: FOX (3:25 p.m. CT), Joe Davis, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews/Kristina Pink (field reporters)

Where to Stream: Fubo, NFL Mobile, Saints App, Fox Sports GO, Yahoo Sports App

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 133 (TB), 83 (NO) | XM: 384 (TB), 225 (NO) | SXM App: 829 (TB), 822 (NO)

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Current Lines: Bucs -4.5 (O/U at 48.5)

Jersey Combo: Color Rush

Last 5 Matchups

1/17/21 - Bucs 30, Saints 20 (NFC Divisional)

1/8/20 - Saints 38, Bucs 3

9/13/20 - Saints 34, Bucs 23

11/17/19 - Saints 34, Bucs 17

10/6/19 - Saints 31, Bucs 24

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): As always, be sure to check your local listings. However, Bucs-Saints is projected in red for America's Game of the Week on FOX.

Bucs-Saints projected in Red. See the Loch Ness Monster?

Saints Storylines

New Orleans gets a couple of shots in the arm this week with the return of David Onyemata to the defensive line and reuniting with a familiar face in Mark Ingram. Those two will provide a big boost to both sides of the football, and the energy will be felt all game. Not having Taysom Hill again hurts, but Ingram can be used in short yardage and goal line and take some pressure and workload off Alvin Kamara.

Speaking of Ingram, he needs 90 rushing yards to become the team's all-time leading rusher. Deuce McAllister, who holds the franchise record 6,096 rushing yards, was very quick to give his blessing on Ingram breaking his record. He might not get it all in this game against the Bucs, but at some point he should, especially since he signed a contract extension through next year with the team. Boom and Zoom are back.

Deonte Harris (hamstring) should return to the lineup, barring any setbacks, and it should provide a huge boost offensively and in the return department. The Saints receivers have a good bit of challenges right now, and they should be shoppers as the NFL's trade deadline approaches on Tuesday, Nov. 2. This could be the last opportunity for some of the players to make their mark before Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton have to go out and find someone else who can make plays.

The Saints get to play in front of the Superdome again, which means you can expect a very big presence and impact from Who Dat Nation. The last home game against the Giants didn't go as planned, but the crowd was in it all game for every snap. In the grand scheme of things, this won't decide the season, but a NFC South win will be huge for the Saints in Week 8.

Bucs-Saints Coverage From the Week

Our Live Twitter Feed