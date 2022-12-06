Buccaneers vs. Saints Live Game Thread
The Saints have to win on Monday Night Football to keep their season alive, and they're going to have to do it against the Bucs on the road.
NFL Week 13 closes out with the Bucs (5-6) hosting the Saints (4-8) in an important NFC South matchup. Essentially, New Orleans needs to win to keep their season alive, as their only path to the playoffs is winning the NFC South. A win tonight over Tampa Bay would help, as they would move from last to second in the division. Keep up with all the action from Raymond James Stadium with our live game thread.
Game Updates
Scoring
Nothing, yet.
Big Saints Plays
Nothing, yet.
Saints-Bucs Coverage From the Week
- Saints Make Monday Moves for Bucs Game
- Saints-Buccaneers: War for the NFC South
- Saints X-Factors vs Buccaneers | Week 13
- Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em for Week 13
- Bucs vs. Saints Pregame Report - Week 13
- Saints Must Again Fluster Brady to Stay in South Race
- Saints Run Defense Looks to Stifle Buccaneers Ground Game
- Saints Final Injury Report for Week 13
- Saints Passing Attack Seeks Better Performance Against Buccaneers Defense
- NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 13
- Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 13
- The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints vs Buccaneers Preview
- Saints-Buccaneers Could Hasten End for Some on Losing Side
- Saints Playoff Hopes Are Alive
- Woeful NFC South Keeps Saints in Contention
Scroll to Continue