Buccaneers vs. Saints Live Game Thread

The Saints have to win on Monday Night Football to keep their season alive, and they're going to have to do it against the Bucs on the road.

NFL Week 13 closes out with the Bucs (5-6) hosting the Saints (4-8) in an important NFC South matchup. Essentially, New Orleans needs to win to keep their season alive, as their only path to the playoffs is winning the NFC South. A win tonight over Tampa Bay would help, as they would move from last to second in the division. Keep up with all the action from Raymond James Stadium with our live game thread.

Game Updates

Scoring

Nothing, yet.

Big Saints Plays

Nothing, yet.

