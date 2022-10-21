Skip to main content

Saints vs. Cardinals Live Game Thread

Which team wants it more? We're about to get that answer when the Saints and Cardinals kickoff to start Week 7 across the NFL.

The Saints and Cardinals meet in a battle of the 2-4 squads who look to improve their season outlook with a mini-bye on the way. Amazon plays host to Thursday Night Football, as those tuning in are hoping for a much better product than we've seen for the past couple of weeks. Welcome to our weekly game thread. Check back often for all the updates from out west.

Game Updates

Scoring

  • Saints, 53-yard touchdown reception by Rashid Shaheed from Andy Dalton (4-75, 2:07), 7-0
  • Cardinals, 50-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship (6-43, 1:59), 7-3

Big Saints Plays

Rashid Shaheed just making big plays, no big deal.

