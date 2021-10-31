Saints Inactives List Against Buccaneers for Week 8

Saints Inactives List - Week 8
The Saints previously ruled out four players ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. One of those players, Andrus Peat, landed on injured reserve on Saturday with a pectoral injury. Here's a look at the full list of inactives for New Orleans in Week 8.
- QB Taysom Hill (concussion)
- QB Ian Book
- RB Dwayne Washington (neck)
- DE Jalyn Holmes
- DT Malcolm Roach
- DE Payton Turner (calf)
The Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White from the practice squad and signed offensive tackle Jordan Mills to the active roster on Saturday. Taysom Hill misses his second straight game after being knocked out of Week 5's game against Washington. Meanwhile, Deonte Harris returns to the lineup after dealing with a hamstring injury.
