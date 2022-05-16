Jarvis Landry's Contract Worth Up to $6 Million

The Saints front office does it again with an extremely friendly deal for Jarvis Landry.

Jarvis Landry's one-year deal with the Saints is worth up to $6 million, and his base salary comes to $3 million for 2022. The extra $3 million is based on incentives Landry can earn through individual stats, and this will allow him to potentially cash in on a bigger deal after the season.

This is another tremendous move for the New Orleans front office, to say the least. At one point, Landry fired his agent and was hoping to get $20 million annually.

Landry spoke to us on Sunday afternoon, and he revealed that he had greats talks with Mickey Loomis and Jameis Winston, ultimately led to him choosing the Saints. He also said Tyrann Mathieu was also a huge reason he wanted to be in New Orleans

“The things I’ve learned from him are instrumental,” Landry said.

On paper, the Saints have one of their best wide receiving corps that they've had in a long time. Michael Thomas is set to come back, and first-round pick Chris Olave is going to make an immediate impact. Landry is likely to be in the slot, and he ultimately summed things up on their outlook for 2022.

"We're all a problem."

The depth behind those three will be quite interesting, with Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Deonte Harty being the favorites right now. Ultimately, we'll see how things play out.

