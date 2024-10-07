Saints News Network

Saints-Chiefs Week 5: Everything You Need to Know Now Ahead of Kickoff!

The Saints and Chiefs face off for the first time since 2020 and in Kansas City for the first time in eight years.

John Hendrix

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen on the sideline during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen on the sideline during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
NFL Week 5 comes to a close with the underdog Saints (2-2) marching into Arrowhead to try to knock off the undefeated Chiefs (4-0). New Orleans has lost two straight in very dramatic fashion, and now they look to pick up the pieces and try to get back into the win column before an important NFC South matchup followed by a short week when they play on Thursday Night Football. Here's what you need to know about this game ahead of kickoff on Monday evening.

Week 5 Saints Pregame Report vs. Chiefs

The Saints are just 1-5 in primetime under Dennis Allen
Aug 13, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to New Orleans Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after being tackled during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

All-Time Series: The Chiefs lead the all-time series 7-5 and have won three straight against the Saints.

Where to Watch: ESPN (7:15 p.m. CT) - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters (field reporter), WDSU (Channel 6) locally

Where to Stream: FuboTV, ESPN, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); National Radio on Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Ross Tucker; SIRIUSXM: Chiefs Feed | Saints Feed

Referee: Brad Rogers

Current Lines: Chiefs -5.5 (O/U at 43)

Jersey Combo: Color rush with Black helmets

Last 5 Matchups

The Saints had a game to forget the last time they were in Kanas City.
Oct 23, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is congratulated by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 27-21. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
  • 12/20/20 - Chiefs 32, Saints 29
  • 10/23/16 - Chiefs 27, Saints 21
  • 9/23/12 - Chiefs 27, Saints 24 (OT)
  • 11/16/08 - Saints 30, Chiefs 20
  • 11/14/04 - Saints 27, Chiefs 20

Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 5

BATTERED AND BRUISED: The Saints ruled out Pete Werner (hamstring) on Sunday, and they're already down their starting center from a week ago (Shane Lemieux), Willie Gay Jr. (hand), Cesar Ruiz (knee), Payton Turner (knee) and Taysom Hill (ribs). New Orleans has just four healthy linebackers going into Monday, and it would be a good bet to see them call up Isaiah Stalbird from the practice squad for this one.

The Saints had 16 total players on their injury report to close out the week, and it's just maddening how this keeps happening to this team, especially when they get injuries during walkthrough practices on Friday. New Orleans poached a veteran center who is familiar with their offensive scheme toward the end of the week in Connor McGovern, and Lucas Patrick (groin) is questionable going into the game. This will be another patchwork offensive lineman at work, and you can also bet they're going to call up an offensive lineman for this one as well.

OVERCOMING THE ODDS: Pick whatever bad luck the Saints can conjure up in this one: Derek Carr is 3-14 against the Chiefs, Dennis Allen is 1-5 in primetime, New Orleans has lost three straight to Kansas City. It's time for this team to stop some trends. It's not impossible for them to pull this game out, but a lot has to go right and they cannot beat themselves like they have over the past couple of games. I expect this to come down to one possession, and they just have to deliver this time.

Week 5 Saints-Chiefs Coverage

