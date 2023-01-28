D.J. Williams joins the Senior Bowl coaching staff, as the Saints now have four coaches represented in Mobile next week.

The Saints will now have four coaches to represent the team at the Reese's Senior Bowl next week in Mobile. Offensive assistant coach D.J. Williams, the son of Washington Commanders executive and Super Bowl XXII winner Doug Williams, is set to be the quarterbacks coach for the American Team.

Williams has been with the Saints offensive coaching staff since 2019, and he'll be working closely with Louisville's Malik Cunningham, Fresno State's Jake Haener, and BYU's Jaren Hall. He'll join Ronald Curry (Offensive Coordinator for the National Team), Declan Doyle (Tight Ends Coach for American Team), and Corey Robinson (Safeties Coach for for American Team).

"It's a great opportunity to be on this stage to run quarterback meetings and coach the quarterbacks," Williams told Saints News Network's Kyle T. Mosley. "That's always been my passion to coach that position. I've always loved that position."

New Orleans has some good representation going into next week, and will undoubtedly have their scouts and front office personnel in attendance. The team has had a knack for drafting players from the Senior Bowl, and this year figures to be no different.

Read More Saints News