Saints Add Jaleel Johnson

The Saints continue to add to their defensive line this offseason, bringing in Jaleel Johnson on a one-year deal.

The Saints are adding to their interior defensive line. According to a Saturday morning report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is signing former Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on a one-year deal. He's a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings, spending time with them from 2017-2020 before a season in Houston with the Texans.

The team recently saw Shy Tuttle sign his restricted free agent tender, and in addition to him, it now gives the Saints a depth chart that consists of David Onyemata, Albert Huggins, Jalen Dalton, Kentavius Street, Malcolm Roach, Christian Ringo, and Braxton Hoyett.

Johnson is known more for his ability to stop the run, but can get after the quarterback. While things could certainly change this month, it appears the Saints won't have to use a draft pick on any defensive lineman. It's a pretty deep spot for them, and how it all works remains to be seen.

