Saints Reveal Inactive Players List for Week 5's Primetime Matchup With the Chiefs
KANSAS CITY -- The Saints ended up ruling out seven players ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Chiefs, but ended up placing one on injured reserve and then downgrading another player on there. Here's a look at the full list of who won't be suiting up for their primetime matchup in Kansas City.
Saints Inactives List - Week 5
- Willie Gay (hand)
- Taysom Hill (rib)
- Spencer Rattler (designated emergency 3rd quarterback)
- Pete Werner (hamstring)
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Khristian Boyd
- Payton Turner (knee)
Kendre Miller was also downgraded from doubtful to out on Monday afternoon. Shane Lemieux (ankle) was placed on injured reserve in a flurry of transactions, and the team signed Kyle Hergel to take his spot. Isaiah Stalbird and Johnathan Abram are up from the practice squad. Lucas Patrick, who was questionable with a groin injury coming in, is active. We'll see if he gets the start or will be more available as an emergency option.
Check out our Pregame Report while you wait for kickoff to get caught up on what you need to know for this matchup.
