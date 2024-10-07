Saints News Network

BREAKING: Saints Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Primetime Showdown With the Chiefs

New Orleans signed an offensive lineman to their active roster and elevated two players for the Chiefs game.

John Hendrix

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Kyle Hergel (60) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Kyle Hergel (60) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints have made several transactions ahead of Monday night's game against the Chiefs. New Orleans brought up linebacker Isaiah Stalbird and safety Johnathan Abram as their two standard practice squad elevations, placed offensive lineman Shane Lemieux on injured reserve and signed Kyle Hergel to the active roster. Kendre Miller (hamstring) was also ruled out for tonight.

The Saints lost Pete Werner due to a hamstring injury, as he got hurt in Friday's practice and was downgraded to out on Sunday. Willie Gay Jr. was previously ruled out due to a hand injury.

On the offensive line front, Shane Lemieux's ankle injury was said to not be serious according to Dennis Allen, but him going on injured reserve seems to suggest otherwise. Connor McGovern gets the start tonight after just joining the team last week.

Week 5 Saints-Chiefs Coverage

Published |Modified
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News