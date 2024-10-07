BREAKING: Saints Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Primetime Showdown With the Chiefs
The Saints have made several transactions ahead of Monday night's game against the Chiefs. New Orleans brought up linebacker Isaiah Stalbird and safety Johnathan Abram as their two standard practice squad elevations, placed offensive lineman Shane Lemieux on injured reserve and signed Kyle Hergel to the active roster. Kendre Miller (hamstring) was also ruled out for tonight.
The Saints lost Pete Werner due to a hamstring injury, as he got hurt in Friday's practice and was downgraded to out on Sunday. Willie Gay Jr. was previously ruled out due to a hand injury.
On the offensive line front, Shane Lemieux's ankle injury was said to not be serious according to Dennis Allen, but him going on injured reserve seems to suggest otherwise. Connor McGovern gets the start tonight after just joining the team last week.
