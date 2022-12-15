The Saints put out their second injury report of the week, which sees a couple of players returning to practice and several upgraded statuses for Thursday. Here's the rundown.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Zack Baun (ankle), Mark Ingram (knee), Dwayne Washington (illness), P.J. Williams (knee)

LIMITED: Juwan Johnson (ankle), Cam Jordan (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle)



FULL: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Wil Lutz (illness), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

Washington, Williams, and Baun were among those not spotted at practice on Thursday. Gray, Lutz, and Ramcyzk were all upgrade on the injury report, while Cam Jordan was present after not being seen on Wednesday. The newly acquired Eno Benjamin was wearing No. 31 for the team.

We'll get one more injury report for the black and gold as they continue to prepare for the Falcons on Sunday. Mark Ingram is expected to go on injured reserve, and we'll see how the others look on the final injury report.

