Saints Training Camp: Who Shined and Who Sat Out In Thursday's Practice?
METAIRIE -- We're almost finished with Saints training camp. Thursday was one of the final practice sessions, as the team will move to the Superdome for Friday's practice before their preseason finale against the Titans. Day 21 action was a similar flow from the previous session, as New Orleans worked outside before moving operations indoor for team periods and special teams. Here's some of the attendance notes and early takeaways from the day.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 21
ATTENDANCE
Thursday's list of players who were not spotted included Rashid Shaheed (toe/foot), Marshon Lattimore (hip flexor), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Kool-Aid McKinstry (knee), Isaiah Stalbird (ankle), Jaylan Ford (hamstring), Monty Rice, Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow), Dallin Holker (ankle), Kevin Rader and Payton Turner. Turner has a toe injury, which Dennis Allen said was the same one he had surgery on and called it a 'flare up'.
Chase Young (personal) returned to action. Mason Tipton returned and worked some in individual drills. Rico Payton also returned and did the same. Taliese Fuaga participated in team drills, which was a huge step in the right direction. Nick Saldiveri (calf) made an appearance toward the end of practice.
D'Marco Jackson left practice early with a calf injury, as he pulled up on a passing play over the middle. That would be a pretty big loss if he's out of action for a bit.
OPENING DRIVE
Play of the day was a deep connection from Spencer Rattler to Kevin Austin Jr. for a 65-yard touchdown. It was a pretty throw and good route that was executed well.
An honorable mention for play of the day that should get some love is via Carl Granderson. In the second team period, he was running in coverage (yes, that's right) on Juwan Johnson on a deep right throw. Johnson had a shot at it and Granderson might have got a hand on the ball. Tyrann Mathieu was in the area, but it was an incredible play by the big man who is not known for covering like that.
Landon Young took some starting reps at left guard today, as he has done previously in training camp. Lucas Patrick came in for the other two series. Oli Udoh and Trevor Penning split reps at right tackle again.
I thought A.T. Perry had a nice day. He caught 4 of his 5 targets, with a couple of those being deep connections. One was from Jake Haener and the other was from Derek Carr.
Jake Haener had a series in the third team period in which each of his three passing plays resulted in big gains. We're talking 30-yard plays or more. One was an angle route over the middle to James Robinson with some major YAC, another was a deep crosser to A.T. Perry and the last was a seam route connection to Stanley Morgan Jr.
One pass protection rep that really stood out to me was the job Taliese Fuaga did on Chase Young. It was a short completion to Kevin Austin Jr. from Derek Carr, but Fuaga was solid in protection, almost stonewalling Young. That doesn't happen often, but both have had some great battles in camp.
No kicking or punting today. It's not often we see that, but we would expect to see a good bit in the Superdome on Friday.
