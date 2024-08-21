Get the Scoop: Saints Training Camp Day 20 Highlights and Details
METAIRIE -- Day 20 of Saints practice is in the books, which started outside and moved indoors for all of the team periods. We saw plenty of action from New Orleans during Wednesday's session, and here's all of the information you need to get caught up on it. If you didn't see our other notes and attendance, you can check that out here.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 20
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
It was a Rattler backup day, as they continued the rotation. Just one note on the final two team series (five and six). These were scouting series for the Titans preseason game, one that was for the defense and the other for the offense. All plays were charted, but they ran these at half speed for the most part. Those are not reflected in the totals.
- Derek Carr: 9/11 (1/2, 3/4, 5/5)
- Spencer Rattler: 5/9, INT (1/1, 1/1, 1/3, 2/4)
- Jake Haener: 4/8 (0/1, 1/2, 1/2, 2/3)
TEAM SERIES ONE
Admittedly, we all missed the first few plays due to the transition from outside to inside. These were team runs from what we were told, and the only play we got to observe from Derek Carr was a toss to the outside left with Jordan Mims that got to the second level.
Spencer Rattler did attempt one pass, but that didn't come until Jacob Kibodi got a stretch run left that went for a short gain with a D'Marco Jackson stop. The passing play then happened, as Rattler had a really nice connection on the right side to Foster Moreau for an intermediate gain. Jordan Mims got an inside run on the next play that was stopped by Mac McCain and Payton Turner for a short gain, and the final play was an inside run with Kibodi that Khalen Saunders stopped for a minimal gain.
Jake Haener came in a ran a few plays, with the first going nowhere on the Jacob Kibodi run that was stopped for a loss by Jack Heflin and Anfernee Orji. Kibodi tried to make something out of nothing, but there was nowhere for him to go. He got another carry to the outside right on the next play that went for a short gain, and then Haener's lone pass didn't connect to Mason Fairchild on an intermediate back shoulder throw.
TEAM SERIES TWO
This series started from the defense's 40-yard-line. Carr's first snap was an incompletion, as he just threw the pass into the ground with nothing being open. Cam Jordan applied the pressure on play action to the right, with Taysom Hill being in the area. James Robinson got an inside run on the next play that Carl Granderson got an arm on for a short gain, and then Jamaal Williams had a nice run on the next play that got to the second level on the stretch play to the right. Alvin Kamara then got a toss left that was tackled for a loss by Demario Davis. Joejuan Williams did a nice job setting the edge there. The final play was a 19-yard hookup to Taysom Hill on the right side off a really nice play fake.
Rattler's first play was a handoff to Jacob Kibodi that went to the outside left for a pretty decent gain. Rattler then tried a pass and kept it, going left with Isaiah Foskey providing the pressure. He then had a really nice connection to a wide open Adam Prentice down the right side that went for a big gain. Roderic Teamer was the closets player, and he was several yards away. The final play was a run inside with Jordan Mims that got into the second level. Payton Turner was slow to get up on the play and that's when he left. However, came back.
Haener's series started with a Jacob Kibodi inside run that was stopped for a loss. His first pass was a good connection to Stanley Morgan Jr. on the left side for about 15 yards. The final play was almost a disaster with D'Marco Jackson doing a nice job jumping the route and nearly picking off the pass intended for A.T. Perry. It wasn't a particularly good decision.
TEAM SERIES THREE
This series was at the offense's 30-yard-line and worked specifically on first and second down. Carr's first snap was a completion to Taysom Hill that had some YAC, but Demario Davis had the pressure and would-be sack. Carr then tried Bub Means on a deep pass to the right off play action that didn't connect. Jamaal Williams got a run up the middle that was stopped by Davis with a hit stick. Carr then had a good hookup to Foster Moreau on an intermediate pass to the left that had some YAC. The final play was a completion over the middle to Chris Olave working against Shemar Jean-Charles that went for a good gain.
Spencer Rattler's series started with a Jordan Mims inside zone to the left that went for a short gain with Anfernee Orji and D'Marco Jackson combining for the stop. Rattler tried Equanimeous St. Brown off play action with Rezjohn Wright providing the pressure, but the short left pass was dropped. Rattler came back to hit an intermediate pass to the left with A.T. Perry. The next pass was incomplete to Mason Fairchild, and there was a holding call on Mark Evans with Khristian Boyd getting free for a pressure.
Haener had three snaps, with the first play being a Jordan Mims inside run that went to the right and got to the second level. Haener's first pass was a quick strike to Kevin Austin Jr. off play action. The final play was a deep left shot to Stanley Morgan Jr. that didn't connect, but we need to point out that Isaiah Foskey had the pressure and would-be sack. Pressure was coming with a vengeance and Jacob Kibodi did a nice job getting his defender, but Foskey came from the other side.
TEAM SERIES FOUR
Carr was perfect on this series, as it started from the offense's 40-yard-line. The first pass was to Chris Olave coming left to right against Alontae Taylor that went for an intermediate gain. Carr went back to Olave, hitting him over the middle for another good gain. Carr then had a big middle connection with Taysom Hill that went for 20 yards. He then got a short pass to the right to Jamaal Williams that he turned upfield for some YAC, and then he had a short connection on the left side to Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Rattler's series featured all passing plays, with him hitting the slant to A.T. Perry to start. He the tried a short one over the middle to Jordan Mims, which ended up getting picked off by D'Marc Jackson after it went off Mims' hands and up in the air. The next play was an intermediate hookup to Stanley Morgan Jr. that he turned upfield for some YAC. The final snap was a deep throw that Roderic Teamer had a shot at picking off, as Bub Means was the closest receiver on the play. Something wasn't right on that play.
Haener had three snaps, starting with a check down to the right to Jacob Kibodi that was dropped. There was a false start penalty on the next play that moved the offense back, and Haener connected twice with Kevin Austin Jr. to finish out his reps, one for a short gain on the left side and the other on a deep left pass to him on a pretty hookup.
