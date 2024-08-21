Saints Training Camp Highlights: Day 19's Best Moments and Action
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints held a late practice on Tuesday evening, as their return to New Orleans kicked off with a session from Yulman Stadium at Tulane. The energy was good and the turnout of fans was strong, as they got their first real look at the team. You can get caught up on attendance and other initial takeaways here, but we dive into the quarterback performance and biggest plays from Day 19.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 19
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
- Derek Carr: 24/33, 4 TDs (10/12 in 7's, 2/2, 1/4, 2/2, 1/3, 8/10)
- Jake Haener: 4/6 (2/3 in 7's, 1/2, 1/1)
- Spencer Rattler: 5/8, INT (2/3 in 7's, 1/1, 3/5)
TEAM SERIES ONE
We had officials at practice and also had down and distance in some situational plays for the first team series. Carr got started first with five total reps. The offensive line was (left to right): Landon Young, Lucas Patrick, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz and Trevor Penning.
The first play was a stretch run to the right with Taysom Hill for a short gain, and that was followed up by a nice intermediate gain to Cedrick Wilson Jr. on a strike over the middle. James Robinson got a carry to the right that he bounced outside for a short gain on the next play, as they simulated a third down play.
As they started a fresh set of downs, Robinson got a dump off left for a short gain that was stopped by Willie Gay Jr. The next play was an inside run to the left for Jordan Mims that was plugged up by Khalen Saunders and Cam Jordan.
Enter Jake Haener for a few plays, with the first being two third down plays. Haener had a really nice throw on the run to Mason Fairchild as he rolled to the right off a play action fake to Jacob Kibodi. It was a really good sell and good hookup. Kibodi got a stretch run to the right for a decent gain with Adam Prentice as the lead blocker on the following play, and Haener missed an intermediate pass to Equanimeous St. Brown working against Joejuan Williams that it looked like Johnathan Abram might have slightly tipped or came very close to getting a hand on.
Carr came back in, as the offense worked on third down plays. The first was an outside run to the left with Taysom Hill that went for no gain thanks to Willie Gay Jr. Landon Young then had a false start on the ensuing play, and then Carr missed Chris Olave on an out route to the left with Alontae Taylor on him. The pass was behind him. Carr would hit St. Brown on the left sideline on the out route, and then have a throwaway to the right. On that particular play, he had a wide open Chris Olave with D'Marco Jackson covering him. He put his hand up and had more than a step, but it was too late. The final play was a deep right sideline shot for Olave that didn't connect and wasn't close.
Spencer Rattler came in to run three plays, with his first being a Jacob Kibodi run to the outside right for a decent gain. He put a nice move on Kaleb Ford-Dement to get extra yards. The next play was a catch by Jordan Mims over the middle that he turned into a really nice gain with Mike Rose trailing. The final play broke down with Khalen Saunders providing some pressure and Rattler keeping it and running to the left.
RED ZONE
Derek Carr (2/2, TD)
- NO 10 - Jamaal Williams short run inside (Carl Granderson, Demario Davis).
- NO 8 - Complete, inside middle end zone pass to Chris Olave for a touchdown (Alontae Taylor).
- NO 6 - Complete, short right pass to Jordan Mims for a short gain (Khaleke Hudson). It looks like they might have given Mims the score, but I thought Hudson got him.
Jake Haener (1/1)
- NO 14 - Jacob Kibodi short run to the left (Payton Turner).
- NO 12 - Jacob Kibodi short run up the middle (Anfernee Orji).
- NO 11 - Complete, short right pass to James Robinson (D'Marco Jackson/Anfernee Orji).
Derek Carr (1/3, TD)
- NO 4 - Complete, back end zone pass to Equanimeous St. Brown for a touchdown (Johnathan Abram). Real nice play action to the right side that had the defense fooled and pulled to that side. Carr hit St. Brown in the back of the end zone and put it where he could use his size to go up and get it.
- NO 3 - Incomplete, fade left pass intended for Chris Olave (Shemar Jean-Charles). No shot for Oalve to get it.
- NO 2 - Incomplete, left back end zone pass intended for Equanimeous St. Brown (Johnathan Abram). St. Brown got tripped in the process of trying to make the catch, but it looked to be an incidental contact play. No flag.
TEAM SERIES TWO - END OF GAME
The drives started at the offense's 30-yard-line and there was 1:58 on the clock with one timeout. Here's how Carr and Rattler did.
Derek Carr (8/10, TD)
- NO 30, 1:58 (1st-10) - Complete, screen left to Jordan Mims for 2 yards (Cam Jordan). Mims lost his footing here, something that was a little bit of an issue on the evening. The blocking was there for it to be a big play.
- NO 32, 1:37 (2nd-8) - Incomplete, intermediate left pass intended for Chris Olave (Tyrann Mathieu). He was open, but the pass was definitely off here.
- NO 32, 1:32 (3rd-8) - Complete, left sideline pass to Chris Olave for 8 yards (Shemar Jean-Charles).
- NO 40, 1:26 (1st-10) - Complete, short left flats to Jordan Mims for 4 yards (Shemar Jean-Charles). Carr just went with the check down here.
- NO 44, 1:21 (2nd-6) - Complete, short left flats to Taysom hill for 5 yards (Johnathan Abram).
- NO 49, 1:17 (3rd-1) - Complete, deep left sideline pass to Jordan Mims for 23 yards (Demario Davis). One of the best, if not the best, throws on the evening. Mims did a great job getting the catch and it was a nicely placed ball by Carr.
- DEF 28, 0:57 (1st-10) - Complete, short right pass to Jordan Mims for 1 yard (Rezjohn Wright).
- DEF 27, 0:34 (2nd-10) - Incomplete, intermediate pass intended for Cedrick Wilson Jr. near the right sideline (Tyrann Mathieu). Flag on the play for defensive pass interference, resulting in 18 yards for the offense.
- DEF 9, 0:29 (1st-Goal) - Incomplete, throwaway right.
- DEF 9, 0:24 (2nd-Goal) - Complete, short middle to Jordan Mims for 7 yards (Willie Gay Jr.)
- Timeout offense.
- DEF 2, 0:18 (3rd-Goal) - Complete, left end zone pass to Foster Moreau for a touchdown (Carl Granderson/Johnathan Abram). Good route by Moreau and he took a little tap making the catch.
- Charlie Smyth extra point is good.
Spencer Rattler (3/5, INT)
- NO 30, 1:58 (1st-10) - Complete, short right flats pass to Kevin Austin Jr. for 6 yards (Will Harris).
- NO 36, 1:53 (2nd-4) - Incomplete, intermediate right sideline pass intended for Stanley Morgan Jr. (Kaleb Ford-Dement). Ford-Dement nearly had the pick on the play.
- NO 36, 1:50 (3rd-4) - Complete, short left flats pass to James Robinson for 4 yards (Joejaun Williams).
- NO 40, 1:45 (1st-10) - Complete, short pass right to Equanimeous St. Brown for 5 yards (Mac McCain).
- NO 45, 1:39 (2nd-5) - James Robinson inside draw up the middle for 7 yards (D'Marco Jackson).
- DEF 47, 1:23 (1st-10) - False start on the offense.
- NO 48, 1:19 (1st-15) - Incomplete, pass intended for Kevin Austin Jr. intercepted by Kaleb Ford-Dement. It went off Austin Jr.'s hands and landed in the hands of Ford-Dement to close out practice.
7-ON-7 HIGHLIGHTS
The first takeaway here would be that Pete Werner participated. That's a big step for and boost for the Saints defense. Carr went in for three snaps, had Jake Haener come in for three plays, ran three more and then moved up into the red zone for another three reps. Spencer Rattler came in to also run three reps, and then Carr finished things off with goal-to-go situations.
It was a good start for Carr, who had a nice intermediate hookup to Chris Olave near the left sideline. Olave did a good job leaping up to get the catch. We saw a nice strike over the middle from Jake Haener to Bub Means on his first play for an intermediate gain.
RED ZONE SEQUENCING
- NO 15 (Carr) - Complete, intermediate flats left to Jordan Mims for a touchdown (Khaleke Hudson).
- NO 13 (Carr) - Complete, short right side pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr. for a short gain (Rezjohn Wright).
- NO 11 (Carr) - Complete, short right pass to the flats to Foster Moreau for a short gain (Alontae Taylor).
- NO 10 (Rattler) - Complete, short right pass to the flats to Kevin Austin Jr. for a short gain (Jordan Howden).
- NO 8 (Rattler) - Complete, short pass to the right to Stanley Morgan Jr. (Jordan Howden).
- NO 6 (Rattler) - Incomplete, left end zone pass intended for Samson Nacua (Mac McCain).
- NO 5 (Carr) - Complete, middle end zone pass to Foster Moreau for a touchdown (Rezjohn Wright/Tyrann Mathieu). Nice hookup here, plain and simple.
- NO 3 (Carr) - Incomplete, left end zone pass intended for Chris Olave (Shemar Jean-Charles). Just wasn't there and wasn't close.
- NO 2 (Carr) - Complete, left end zone pass to Bub Means for a touchdown (Alontae Taylor). Carr threw a bullet here and it was a pretty hookup.
