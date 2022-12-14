13 Saints pop up on the first injury report for Week 15's matchup against the Falcons, with a couple of big names returning to practice.

The first injury report is out for the Saints, as they look to close their disappointing season out on a high note. Wednesday's list shows several players returning to action. Here's the rundown to start out Week 15.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Zack Baun (ankle), Mark Ingram (knee), Wil Lutz (illness), Dwayne Washington (illness), P.J. Williams (knee)

LIMITED: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Cam Jordan (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), Adam Trautman (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle)

Ingram, Washington, Williams, Baun, Lutz, and Jordan were among those not spotted at Wednesday's practice. Chase Hansen and Erik McCoy were among those to return to practice. Both are eligible to return from injured reserve, and Dennis Allen said after practice that he felt good about their practice on Wednesday. Also returning to practice included Juwan Johnson, J.T. Gray, and Payton Turner.

We'll see what happens with Lutz. A few weeks ago, some of the players were dealing with the flu. Hopefully, it's nothing serious that would keep him out of the mix. Meanwhile, the team put in a successful waiver claim for running back Eno Benjamin. We'll see what moves happen to correspond with the addition.

Read More Saints News