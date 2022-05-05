Sony Michel to Visit Saints
As you'd probably expect, the Saints are not done exploring veteran options that could potentially help their team this season. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, New Orleans is set to host running back Sony Michel later this week. Per the report, Michel visited with the Dolphins on Wednesday.
The Saints enter 2022 with a depth chart of Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington, Josh Adams, and Abram Smith. There's a potential suspension that looms for Kamara stemming from his arrest in Las Vegas back in February. However, that court hearing was moved to August.
New Orleans certainly has question marks after Kamara and Ingram going into the season, and it'll be interesting if the undrafted rookie Smith can crack the roster. A veteran presence is no stranger to the Saints at training camp, and Michel is coming off a strong season with the Rams and is a two-time Super Bowl champion.
