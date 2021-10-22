    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Week 7: Saints Friday Injury Report

    Two new Saints pop up on the second injury report for Week 7, with Malcolm Roach returning as a full participant.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The second injury report is out for Week 7's Saints-Seahawks matchup on Monday Night Football. For New Orleans, two new faces have been added to Friday's report, while one returned in full. Here's how things shape up going into the weekend.

    DID NOT PRACTICE: Dwayne Washington (neck), Deonte Harris (hamstring), Taysom Hill (concussion), Chris Hogan (non-injury related, personal), Blake Gillikin (illness), Payton Turner (calf)

    LIMITED: Terron Armstead (elbow), Erik McCoy (calf)

    FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand), Malcolm Roach (illness)

    Gillikin and Turner are both new additions to the list, while Malcolm Roach returned to be a full participant. Seeing Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris absent once again is not a great sign for their availability for Monday Night Football. Of course, we'll have to see how the final report looks on Saturday.

    For those wondering, Michael Thomas was not spotted at practice again. Given the flow of things this week, we'll likely see the practice squad elevations come on Sunday after we get the final injury report. It will be interesting to see if some of these other players become available, and some like Lamar Miller could get called up if Dwayne Washington can't go.

    Read More Saints News

    Saints Injury Report 2021 (9)
    News

    Week 7: Saints Friday Injury Report

    17 seconds ago
    EP 278 (3)
    Podcasts

    The Who Dat Discussion Episode 281: Evaluating the Saints at the BYE Week

    2 hours ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (11)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 7: Saints Run Defense vs. Seahawks Rushing Attack

    5 hours ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (9)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 7: Saints Passing Attack vs. Seahawks Pass Defense

    12 hours ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (8)
    News

    Week 7: Saints Thursday Injury Report

    23 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 11.03.56 AM
    Editorial / Opinion

    Cam Jordan Talks Bye Week, Saints Defense, Facing Seahawks on MNF

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16786142_168388561_lowres
    News

    Report: Saints Activate Three More Players From Injured Reserve

    Oct 21, 2021
    f9a7e19d70801c283f42060b2b9d89464bd084e0ce3ca06d3569b3c216a8f52f7b421487583c8cf04a01eb0fec4b38a0bf7d0596a28055567774a2191aac857b
    Editorial / Opinion

    Podcast: BLEAV in Saints Talks Saints and Seahawks

    Oct 21, 2021