Week 7: Saints Friday Injury Report

The second injury report is out for Week 7's Saints-Seahawks matchup on Monday Night Football. For New Orleans, two new faces have been added to Friday's report, while one returned in full. Here's how things shape up going into the weekend.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Dwayne Washington (neck), Deonte Harris (hamstring), Taysom Hill (concussion), Chris Hogan (non-injury related, personal), Blake Gillikin (illness), Payton Turner (calf)

LIMITED: Terron Armstead (elbow), Erik McCoy (calf)

FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand), Malcolm Roach (illness)

Gillikin and Turner are both new additions to the list, while Malcolm Roach returned to be a full participant. Seeing Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris absent once again is not a great sign for their availability for Monday Night Football. Of course, we'll have to see how the final report looks on Saturday.

For those wondering, Michael Thomas was not spotted at practice again. Given the flow of things this week, we'll likely see the practice squad elevations come on Sunday after we get the final injury report. It will be interesting to see if some of these other players become available, and some like Lamar Miller could get called up if Dwayne Washington can't go.

