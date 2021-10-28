Week 8: Saints Thursday Injury Report

The second Saints injury report is out for Week 8, as the team gets back a huge piece of their offense on Thursday.

Thursday's Saints injury report gives the offense a big boost with one of the team's key players returning to practice. However, it looks mainly the same from Wednesday's estimated report. Here's how things shape up for New Orleans.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Taysom Hill (concussion), Dwayne Washington (neck), Andrus Peat (pectoral), Payton Turner (calf)

LIMITED: Deonte Harris (hamstring)

FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand)

Michael Thomas, Dwayne Washington, Taysom Hill, Payton Turner, Ryquell Armstead, and Lakiem Williams were among those players not spotted at practice. Not seeing Hill out there is what's most concerning. Concussions are no joke, and you would think he would have been back by now after getting hurt in Week 5's game against Washington. Even if Hill returns on a limited basis on Friday, you have to think he's game status is in question.

Although the Saints traded for Mark Ingram, he could not practice on Thursday. So, expect him in the mix starting on Friday. Sean Payton said that there's a 'high' chance he plays, which means we'll see him on Sunday to bring some major energy.

Read More Saints News