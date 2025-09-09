ESPN shouts out DeMarcus Lawrence for stellar Seahawks debut
ESPN came out with its NFL Power Rankings after one week of play. The Buffalo Bills rule the roost after their dramatic 41-40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The news was not so good for Mike Macdonald’s club. After a 17-13 home loss to the rival San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks slipped from No. 17 in the network’s preseason list to 20th after Week 1.
In this edition, each writer was asked their opinion when it came to their respective team’s top newcomer this offseason based on his Week 1 performance. ESPN’s Brady Henderson offered veteran defender DeMarcus Lawrence in his first game with the 'Hawks.
“There were plenty of positives with the Seahawks’ defense, and Lawrence’s debut was one of them,” said Henderson. “The ex-Cowboy had six tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit, looking every bit the rugged presence that the Seahawks expected him to be when they gave him a three-year, $32.5 million deal in March."
DeMarcus Lawrence was a bright spot for the Seahawks on Sunday
“Seattle signed Lawrence in part because it needed to bolster its edge with Uchenna Nwosu coming off knee surgery. With Nwosu not yet back, Lawrence played 52 of 76 defensive snaps.”
Although Macdonald’s club fell short on Sunday, Lawrence’s performance was indeed promising. Keep in mind that he only played the first four games with the Cowboys in 2024, going down in Week 4 with a Lisfranc injury. However, his shortened season had him finish with 14 tackles (4 for losses), three sacks, five QB hits, and a forced fumble.
The 33-year-old performer mentioned earlier this year his reasons for signing with the Seahawks. A Week 1 loss is nothing to cheer about, but Seattle’s defense kept the Niners in check despite giving up 384 total yards. They picked off 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy twice and limited Kyle Shanahan’s team to 17 points. It will be interesting to see how they fare this upcoming Sunday at Pittsburgh.
