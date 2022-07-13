Seahawks 90 Man Roster Rundown: Artie Burns

Aiming to build off a strong finish to the 2021 season with his new team, Burns should find himself entrenched in a competitive battle for one of two outside cornerback starting roles in Seattle.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Artie Burns, Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 197 pounds

2021 Stats: 23 tackles, six pass breakups

During free agency this past offseason, Seattle was in need of a cornerback after losing D.J. Reed to the Jets. Looking for a player with speed, size, and length, John Schneider signed veteran Artie Burns to a one-year deal. A former first round pick selected by the Steelers out of Miami, he struggled in four seasons with the franchise before signing with the Bears in 2020. Coming off a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2020 season, Burns started to put it together under then-Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai late last year, showing off improved coverage on the outside. With Desai now in Seattle serving as an associate head coach, signing Burns was a no-brainer and after finding his groove in the final six games last year, he will be vying for one of two outside starting cornerback spots next month.

Best Case Scenario: Building off of the back half of the 2021 season, Burns continues to thrive in Seattle's scheme and secures a starting cornerback position opposite off Sidney Jones, providing coordinator Clint Hurtt with a solid duo featuring length and long speed to allow more creativity with pressure packages up front.

Worst Case Scenario: Playing on a "prove it" deal, Burns struggles in camp and quickly slips down the depth chart behind exciting rookies Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen. Coupled with the return of a healthy Tre Brown, the Seahawks decide to move on and release him during final roster cuts.

What to Expect in 2022: If the offseason program serves as any indication, Burns should be squarely in the mix for a starting role opposite of Jones. Still only 28 years old, his elite speed and 33-plus inch arms make him an ideal candidate to thrive on the outside, especially with Desai on board helping coach the secondary. But with other talented, high-upside corners on the roster such as Brown, Bryant, and Woolen ready to compete, it's far from guaranteed he will win a job out of camp and he will have to show his elevated level of play late last season was not a fluke. If he can do that, he has a good chance to play significant defensive snaps and at worst, he should have a spot on the roster playing special teams.

