Skip to main content

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Ugo Amadi

A jack of all trades, Amadi will enter the final year of his contract battling for reps at slot cornerback while also serving as an insurance option at both safety positions for Seattle.

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Ugo Amadi, Safety/Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 201 pounds

2021 Stats: 54 tackles, one interception, two pass breakups

Once again the primary benefactor of teammate Marquise Blair suffering a season-ending knee injury, Amadi started seven games and logged a career-high in defensive snaps (691) seeing extensive action out of the slot in 2021. Quarterbacks found a bit more success targeting him in coverage than the previous season, completing 56 out of 67 pass attempts for 577 yards and a touchdown for a 101.3 passer rating. He also struggled with penalties, drawing six on the season, including several critical defensive holding infractions. However, he only yielded one touchdown and remained a quality run defender and special teams contributor, posting 54 tackles and a forced fumble for the second straight season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Best Case Scenario: Taking advantage of the experience gained in his prior two seasons, Amadi outperforms Justin Coleman and Blair to win the starting slot cornerback job. Shining in coordinator Clint Hurtt's aggressive defensive scheme, he sets a new career-high with three interceptions and sets himself up nicely for a decent contract in free agency.

Worst Case Scenario: With Blair back healthy and Coleman still playing at a high level, Amadi doesn't see much playing time on defense during the preseason and the Seahawks surprisingly release him during final roster cuts after failing to find a trade partner.

What to Expect in 2022: Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have always valued versatility and Amadi provides as much flexibility as any player on their roster with the ability to play slot cornerback as well as both safety positions and special teams. For that reason alone, it would be a stunner if he wasn't on the opening week roster. With that said, the return of Coleman in free agency and presence of a healthy Blair could make it tricky for him to see much field time on defense. Not carving out a role in sub-packages could put him squarely on the bubble with the depth in the secondary. Still, after two solid seasons playing the majority of Seattle's snaps in the slot, he should be in the heat of the competition in camp and the preseason and at worst, he will be a core special teams player on kick and punt coverage.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden | Josh Johnson | Vi Jones | Dareke Young | Myles Adams | Jacob Eason | Tyler Mabry | Jon Rhattigan | Penny Hart | Josh Jones | John Reid | Mike Jackson | Tyler Ott | Cody Thompson | Joel Iyiegbuniwe | Tyreke Smith | Bo Melton | Jason Myers | Marquise Goodwin | Tariq Woolen | Kyle Fuller | Bryan Mone | Nick Bellore | Jake Curhan | Ben Burr-Kirven

Quandre Diggs
GM Report

How Do Seahawks' Defensive Position Groups Stack Up Against NFC West?

By Corbin K. Smith6 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks' Jake Curhan on the line of scrimmage as the ball is snapped to quarterback Sean Mannion against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football preseason game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle. The Broncos won 30-3.
Seahawks News

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Jake Curhan

By Ted ZahnJul 9, 2022
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrates with wide receiver Freddie Swain (14) after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
GM Report

How Do Seahawks' Offensive Position Groups Stack Up Against NFC West?

By Corbin K. SmithJul 9, 2022
Ben Burr-Kirven
Seahawks News

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Ben Burr-Kirven

By Corbin K. SmithJul 9, 2022
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) attempts an extra point in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
GM Report

Why Did Seahawks Opt Against Adding Competition For Jason Myers at Kicker?

By Ted ZahnJul 9, 2022
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, talks with defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., left, during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lumen Field.
Seahawks News

How Seahawks' 2022 Defense Disguise And Multiplicity Can Fool Best NFL Quarterbacks

By Matty F. BrownJul 9, 2022
Seattle Seahawks guard Phil Haynes (60) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Seahawks News

Seahawks Should Conduct Open Competition at Right Guard

By Corbin K. SmithJul 8, 2022
USATSI_2079491
Seahawks News

Former Seahawks Coach Mike Holmgren Nominated as Pro Football Hall of Fame Semi-Finalist

By Corbin K. SmithJul 8, 2022