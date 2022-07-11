Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Ugo Amadi

A jack of all trades, Amadi will enter the final year of his contract battling for reps at slot cornerback while also serving as an insurance option at both safety positions for Seattle.

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Ugo Amadi, Safety/Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 201 pounds

2021 Stats: 54 tackles, one interception, two pass breakups

Once again the primary benefactor of teammate Marquise Blair suffering a season-ending knee injury, Amadi started seven games and logged a career-high in defensive snaps (691) seeing extensive action out of the slot in 2021. Quarterbacks found a bit more success targeting him in coverage than the previous season, completing 56 out of 67 pass attempts for 577 yards and a touchdown for a 101.3 passer rating. He also struggled with penalties, drawing six on the season, including several critical defensive holding infractions. However, he only yielded one touchdown and remained a quality run defender and special teams contributor, posting 54 tackles and a forced fumble for the second straight season.

Best Case Scenario: Taking advantage of the experience gained in his prior two seasons, Amadi outperforms Justin Coleman and Blair to win the starting slot cornerback job. Shining in coordinator Clint Hurtt's aggressive defensive scheme, he sets a new career-high with three interceptions and sets himself up nicely for a decent contract in free agency.

Worst Case Scenario: With Blair back healthy and Coleman still playing at a high level, Amadi doesn't see much playing time on defense during the preseason and the Seahawks surprisingly release him during final roster cuts after failing to find a trade partner.

What to Expect in 2022: Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have always valued versatility and Amadi provides as much flexibility as any player on their roster with the ability to play slot cornerback as well as both safety positions and special teams. For that reason alone, it would be a stunner if he wasn't on the opening week roster. With that said, the return of Coleman in free agency and presence of a healthy Blair could make it tricky for him to see much field time on defense. Not carving out a role in sub-packages could put him squarely on the bubble with the depth in the secondary. Still, after two solid seasons playing the majority of Seattle's snaps in the slot, he should be in the heat of the competition in camp and the preseason and at worst, he will be a core special teams player on kick and punt coverage.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden | Josh Johnson | Vi Jones | Dareke Young | Myles Adams | Jacob Eason | Tyler Mabry | Jon Rhattigan | Penny Hart | Josh Jones | John Reid | Mike Jackson | Tyler Ott | Cody Thompson | Joel Iyiegbuniwe | Tyreke Smith | Bo Melton | Jason Myers | Marquise Goodwin | Tariq Woolen | Kyle Fuller | Bryan Mone | Nick Bellore | Jake Curhan | Ben Burr-Kirven