San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will be making just his fourth career start - first against the Seattle Seahawks - on Sunday, but he's no stranger to Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Last season, Lance came off the bench against Seattle in relief for injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo and connected on 9 of 18 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 89 yards on the ground.

Now, it's Lance's show in San Francisco, and while his Week 1 effort - 13 completions on 28 attempts for 164 yards, no touchdown, and an interception at a rainy Soldier Field - was far from spectacular, Brooks and the Seahawks know what Lance is capable of.

Entering Sunday's contest, Brooks is focused on keeping Lance confined within the pocket, not letting him break contain and make plays off-schedule

“The challenge is to keep him in the pocket; not letting him get extra yardage when he gets out," Brooks said. "If his first reads aren’t there, he likes to get out and run. That’s where he can hurt a lot of defenses. So, our rush has to be great in containing him, and if they can’t, we have to be good in coming up and rally and tackling him.”

The 6-0, 240-pound Brooks is strong in pursuit, and as a tackler, he'll be counted on as a key presence in the middle of Seattle's defense to limit Lance once he exits the pocket.

For the Seahawks, defending both the scheduled runs and scrambles and forcing Lance to beat them with his arm is an emphasis entering the game.

According to Brooks, the eye candy and motion frequently occurring in San Francisco's offense is difficult to defend, but he believes Seattle needs to be sound defensively and force everything inside.

“You just got to set edges, be great on the edges," said Brooks. "And linebackers, we have to keep getting over the top and safeties filling the alleys and everybody rallying and tackling.”

To summarize: slowing down Lance and the rest of the 49ers' offense will require a group effort from Seattle's defense.

Brooks and the rest of the unit will get to work against Lance and the 49ers at 4:05 p.m. at Levi's Stadium.

