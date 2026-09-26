Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Seahawks Week 3 Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing to visit the Washington Commanders for their Week 3 matchup in an attempt to go 3-0.

The Seahawks have won four of the last six games against the Commanders, dating back to the 2014 season, which includes a win in Week 9 of the 2025 campaign on Sunday Night Football.

The Seahawks are fresh off of a dominant performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 while the Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the Seahawks and Commancers in their NFC contest.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders Announcers

This game will be featured on FOX, with Joe Davis driving the ship with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen. Here's a look at the full crew for Sunday.

Play-by-Play: Joe Davis

Analyst: Greg Olsen

Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver

This is the FOX "B crew" which means the network values this as a game.

Referees for Week 2 Seahawks vs. Cardinals

NFL referee Carl Cheffers during the Arizona Cardinals game against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carl Cheffers is leading the way for the game between the Seahawks and Commanders. This is his 19th season in the NFL, where he started off as a side judge before becoming an umpire. In 2023, he became a referee, replacing Jerome Boger.

Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Umpire: Derek Anderson

Down Judge: Derick Bowers

Line Judge: Quentin Givens

Field Judge: Nate Jones

Side Judge: Dominique Pender

Back Judge: Martin Hankins

Seattle Seahawks Week 3 Uniform

The Seahawks are rocking their all whites for the first time this season. The last time the Seahawks wore white jerseys and white pants was in Week 14 of the 2025 season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Seahawks dominated in the second half and pulled out a 37-9 victory.

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Washington Commanders Week 3 Uniform

The Commanders will wear all burgundy for their look against the Seahawks. The Commanders slightly tweaked their jerseys this season, so it should provide a fresh look.

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: Burgundy

Pants: Burgundy

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Commanders is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

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