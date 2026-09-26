Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Seahawks Week 3 Matchup
In this story:
The Seattle Seahawks are preparing to visit the Washington Commanders for their Week 3 matchup in an attempt to go 3-0.
The Seahawks have won four of the last six games against the Commanders, dating back to the 2014 season, which includes a win in Week 9 of the 2025 campaign on Sunday Night Football.
The Seahawks are fresh off of a dominant performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 while the Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys last week.
Here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the Seahawks and Commancers in their NFC contest.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders Announcers
This game will be featured on FOX, with Joe Davis driving the ship with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen. Here's a look at the full crew for Sunday.
Play-by-Play: Joe Davis
Analyst: Greg Olsen
Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver
This is the FOX "B crew" which means the network values this as a game.
Referees for Week 2 Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Carl Cheffers is leading the way for the game between the Seahawks and Commanders. This is his 19th season in the NFL, where he started off as a side judge before becoming an umpire. In 2023, he became a referee, replacing Jerome Boger.
Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.
Referee: Carl Cheffers
Umpire: Derek Anderson
Down Judge: Derick Bowers
Line Judge: Quentin Givens
Field Judge: Nate Jones
Side Judge: Dominique Pender
Back Judge: Martin Hankins
Seattle Seahawks Week 3 Uniform
The Seahawks are rocking their all whites for the first time this season. The last time the Seahawks wore white jerseys and white pants was in Week 14 of the 2025 season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Seahawks dominated in the second half and pulled out a 37-9 victory.
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Washington Commanders Week 3 Uniform
The Commanders will wear all burgundy for their look against the Seahawks. The Commanders slightly tweaked their jerseys this season, so it should provide a fresh look.
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: Burgundy
Pants: Burgundy
Kickoff between the Seahawks and Commanders is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —
Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener