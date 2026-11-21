The Seattle Seahawks are one of six teams on the sidelines this weekend, enjoying their annual pie.

The Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are all off this weekend as they hope to get healthy and prepare for the latter half of the season. Here's a look at a ranking of all six teams after 10 weeks of football.

6. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons are the only team this season that have beaten the San Francisco 49ers, but they have had extreme lows compared to their highs. The team is 3-7 going into the bye week, which is only 1.5 games out of first place in the lowly NFC South. There is still a chance that they make a run and head to the postseason, but they have a lot of work to do internally in order to make that happen.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has struggled mightily since returning from injury, but perhaps the week off could give him the break he needs to put his pass behind him.

5. New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock scrambles during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots are 5-5 through 10 games, fighting for one of the final AFC playoff spots, but losing quarterback Drake Maye to an ankle injury in Week 10 is a massive blow for the team. They might not be able to recover from it.

They are figuring out how to move forward during their bye week, with Tommy DeVito as the likely quarterback for their Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

4. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reacts after defeating the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns are having one of their better seasons as of late, going 6-4 in their first 10 games. Losses to the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets make critics scratch their heads about the Browns, but they have some quality wins as well. Those wins have put them in position to contend in the second half of the year.

They will return in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football against Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders at home, where they are 4-0 so far this season.

3. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers guard John Williams and guard Laken Tomlinson block during the first quarter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Packers have also enjoyed incredible highs and frustrating lows, and they went into the bye week with a concerning 30-10 loss against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. Their final seven games are challenging, as four of them come against teams that are above .500.

The bad taste in the mouth after that Vikings loss makes it really difficult for them to be considered a surefire playoff hopeful. That said, Green Bay should have a chance to compete if they draw upon the games that have placed them above .500 to begin with. A 31-7 victory against the Chicago Bears has been their biggest highlight of the season, so it's proof that they have the ability to be one of the best teams in the league.

2. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have been up and down throughout the season, and three of their four losses have come within a field goal. They could be a one-loss team at this point in the season, but woes on offense, particularly with turnovers, have put them in a position to potentially miss the playoffs this season.

If Sam Darnold can get healthy and clean up his act after the bye, Seattle should be the team that nobody wants to face come playoff time in the NFC.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant celebrates as he runs down field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams were the Super Bowl favorite coming into the season, so their 6-4 start is definitely underwhelming. They faced a very difficult schedule out of the gate, and injuries to players like Devonte Adams, Puka Nacua, and Miles Garrett have really affected their overall ceiling. After a shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals back in Week 6, the Rams have won four straight, and three of those games were by multiple scores.

The Rams' season will likely come down to the series with the Seahawks in Weeks 16 and 18, but they also face a gauntlet of a schedule coming up against three teams currently in the playoff picture.

Since the Rams' ceiling is higher, they are slightly ahead of the Seahawks, but that matchup will be very evenly matched come Christmas Day.

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