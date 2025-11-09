All Seahawks

Seahawks get great injury news on key receiver before Week 10 game vs. Cardinals

After missing last week's game with assorted injuries, Seahawks' veteran receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to return to the field Sunday vs. the Cardinals.

Richie Whitt

Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
As the Seattle Seahawks prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, a couple of "new" faces await the 12s.

The arrival of new receiver Rashid Shaheed. And, in even better news, the return of receiver Cooper Kupp.

Seeking even more weaponry in the passing game for MVP-candidate quarterback Sam Darnold, the Seahawks traded for Shaheed earlier this week at the deadline. He's expected not to get a a quantity of targets, but hopefully some quality of big-play, downfield catches using his elite speed.

One NFL analyst expects Shaheed to get off to a roaring start, predicting two touchdown catches in his debut.

Along with their new acquisition, the Seahawks will be happy to welcome back Kupp after a one- game absence due to injuries. He missed last week's blowout win over the Washington Commanders with foot and hamstring ailments, but is expected to return to the field against the Cardinals.

Reported ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler Sunday morning, "Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp (questionable, hamstring/heel) is expected to play Sunday vs. Cardinals, per source."

What Will Cooper Kupp's Return Mean For Seahawks?

Despite missing one game, Kupp remains second on the team behind NFL leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in targets, catches and yards. He has only one touchdown, however, well behind Troy Horton (5), Smith-Njiba (4) and tight end AJ Barner.

Looking for their fourth consecutive victory, the 6-2 Seahawks are a touchdown favorite over the 3-5 Cardinals

Rashid Shaheed
Rashid Shaheed / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

