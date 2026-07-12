Seahawks Named Among Best Landing Spots for 4-Time Pro Bowl RB

The Seattle Seahawks had a good plan in place when it came to their running back corps. Kenneth Walker III has been the starter, with Zach Charbonnet working behind him the past couple of seasons.

In 2025, Charbonnet had his best campaign as a pro, rushing for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns. That set Seattle up nicely with Walker entering free agency. General manager John Schneider knew he wouldn't have to overpay to keep Walker, and could turn to Charbonnet as the new starter.

That plan was derailed when Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during the playoffs, since he isn't expected to be ready at the beginning of the season. Seattle didn't panic, however, as they still allowed Walker to leave free agency and use the 32nd overall pick on Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price.

Could Seahawks bring in veteran Nick Chubb?

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb rushes the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Bucs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie is expected to play a big role for Seattle this year, but George Holani has also stood out as an option. Seattle feels confident in their current stable of backs, but not everybody is sold. That was something I recently wrote about, as Price was named a potential bust for Seattle this year.

Gray Deyo of Fantasy Sports On SI doesn't say that Price will be a bust, but with the unknown surrounding the rookie, and the lack of production from Holani, Deyo believes Seattle should consider Nick Chubb. Deyo named the four best landing spots for the former Pro-Bowler, and said the Seahawks could bring him in as a reliable RB2.

"The addition of Chubb in Seattle would give them a reliable RB2 option. A guy who can go in and get three to four yards consistently. That is something that is hard to tell if the Seahawks currently have, with an RB coming off an ACL tear and also with an unproven rookie RB."

Chubb spent seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and recorded more than 1,000 yards in four consecutive campaigns. A devastating knee injury derailed his progress with Cleveland in the 2023 season.

He returned in 2024, but was only able to play eight games before another injury sidelined him. Chubb was back on the field in 2025 with the Houston Texans, playing in 15 games with nine starts. He had a strong campaign, recording 506 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt.

Chubb wasn't exactly lighting up the stat sheet, but he continually moved the chains and showed that he could be counted on as a reliable option in the ground game. The question for Seattle, would be whether they trust Holani and Price to hold things down until Charbonnet returns. If they do, there's no reason to even consider an addition.

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