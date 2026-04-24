Seahawks' Trade Candidates After Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2026 NFL season was a success for several teams. For the Seattle Seahawks, they didn’t get the chance to trade back like they originally wanted, but they were able to make the best of the No. 32 overall pick. The Seahawks got their most needed position addressed at running back with Jadarian Price.

While there hasn't been a veteran traded yet, there is day two and three of the Draft for teams to trade away players for more picks or to relieve salary cap. The Seahawks could be in the mix of getting some of these veterans traded to the team for the right price.

Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr. has been rumored to be on the trade block early in the Free Agency. They need to be hit, including the loss of running back Travis Etienne Jr. After the rise of Parker Washington and the trade for Jakobi Myers, Thomas might be the odd man out. It might be a tight wide receiver group, but the Seahawks might want to take pressure off star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Thomas could be the true number two outside receiver, with Rashid Shaheed being placed as a dynamic slot receiver. The Seahawks could still keep their new top-tier passing game and give quarterback Sam Darnold a new weapon. Ultimately, the move might bring up some conversations on Cooper Kupp, who didn’t fully live up to expectations last season.

Edge Rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (New York Giants)

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants might be looking to reload, mostly on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach John Harbaugh might want new players to buy in, which means he might still be a defender after Dexter Lawrence. They never took Thibodeaux off the trade block. He should take less to trade for as well. If the Seahawks trade a day two pick to the Giants, they get a talented and franchise-ready edge rusher to be a potential star of the Dark Side Defense.

It could be that Thibodeaux might need a new change of scenery, and Seattle is a good scenery. If all goes well after potentially being traded to the Seahawks, he might earn a new contract and live up to the hype that he was drafted to as a former top-five pick. It wouldn’t be the first time that a former New York Giant succeeds with a new team, just ask Leonard Williams and Julian Love.

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