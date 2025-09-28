Alabama prospect could be Seattle Seahawks' successor to veteran Johnathan Hankins
Between Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and rising star Byron Murphy II, the Seattle Seahawks have a pretty solid and versatile defensive line. What they don't have, however, is that big, run-stuffing nose tackle that they can count on to just take up space in the middle.
Well, at least they don't have one right now. Johnathan Hankins normally fills that role, but he's yet to play this season as he's currently on the reserve/non-football injury list due to lingering back issues. Even when Hankins returns this season - or if, the Seahawks haven't given any sort of timetable - he's 33 and in the final year of his deal.
If the Seahawks are in search of a new nose tackle, then the 2026 NFL Draft should have a few quality options. However, one stands out above the rest.
Alabama's Tim Keenan III leads Seahawks NT fits
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently went over a few nose tackle prospects that could fit the Seahawks' scheme, and determined that Alabama's Tim Keenan III would be the best of the bunch.
"Seattle's defensive line could use a gap filler in the middle," Ballentine wrote. "The coaching staff has tried to use Byron Murphy II for that role occasionally but the results haven't been ideal, and he's more of a 3-technique anyway.
"Keenan hasn't played yet this season after undergoing tight rope surgery at the end of August, but he was a stout nose tackle for the Tide last year."
In 13 games last season, Keenan recorded 40 total tackles (16 solo) and 2.5 sacks. At 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds, the Birmingham, Ala., native has the size to be an NFL nose tackle (maybe he could bulk up a bit more but he's in the ballpark). With defensive coordinator Aden Durde's background being with linemen, the Seahawks have the staff to develop Keenan.
He's not the only possible fit, though, as Ballentine also named Iowa State's Dominique Orange and Georgia's Christen Miller as possible fits.
"Orange has been having a strong campaign and could be a good mid-round option for the Seahawks," Ballentine wrote. "Miller, who is listed at 310 pounds, is a little light for the prototypical size profile for the position, which is similar to Murphy's issue. However, the Georgia product has experience lining up over the center and plays bigger than his billed weight."
A nose tackle would likely be a late-round target for the Seahawks, as none of these players are ranked on B/R's big board. However, landing the right one could take the line to another level.
