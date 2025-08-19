All Seahawks

NFL analysts surprisingly pick Seahawks to 'shock the world'

NFL Network's Good Morning Football is one of the few media outlets bullish on this year's Seattle Seahawks.

Richie Whitt

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts following a rushing touchdown by a teammate against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts following a rushing touchdown by a teammate against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The national narrative surrounding the Seattle Seahawks is somewhere on the scale between "meh" and "exaggerated shoulder shrug."

ESPN believes their floor is 6-11 and ceiling 11-6. Other outlets, such as Sports Illustrated, predict a 9-8 finish. Their odds to win Super Bowl LX are 75-1, ranking 21st-best in the NFL.

No one will really come out and definitively say that Seattle will win the NFC West, but at least the folks at NFL Network's Good Morning Football are giving the 12s something to be excited about.

On Tuesday's show, host Jamie Erdahl picked up the Seahawks' cap when it time to choose a team that could shock the NFL world in 2025.

"The Seahawks are the NFC's version of us not talking about Cam Ward," she said. "They have a seocnd-year coach who was a prolific defensive coordinator with Baltimore. Why are we not paying more attention to Mike Macdonald? And Sam Darnold at this point has amassed lots of experience and scar tissue. He's good quarterback. I'm not convinced the San Francisco 49ers are the team to beat in the NFC West and if things don't go well with Matthew Stafford and the Rams ... look out for the Seahawks."

While echoing Erdahl's sentiments, co-host Kyle Brandt admitted even their own show doesn't spend much time talking about the Seahawks.

"There's something about them that doesn't have the sexiness factor," he said. "You're not gonna turn on ESPN and see Seahawks talk. This is not the 'Legion of Boom' and Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll from back in the day. Their most interesting player from a media perspective is now a receiver for the Steelers, D.K. Metcalf. But they're going to be a factor, whether it resonates in the media or not."

Mike Macdonald
Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

