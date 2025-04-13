Seahawks have second-best odds to land disgruntled Steelers superstar
The Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a huge trade earlier this offseason. Seattle sent DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh, where he secured a long-term extension. With him out, the Seahawks will turn to veteran wideout Cooper Kupp, but they're also expected to look for a replacement in the NFL draft.
Even if they find another starter, this move shook up the NFL, but it might not be the only massive move the Steelers make. While they landed themselves one star when they brought in Metcalf, Pittsburgh is now dealing with a disgruntled star in T.J. Watt.
The 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year wants a new contract and the Steelers haven't been willing to pay market value. Perhaps they'll eventually budge, but right now, trade rumors are heating up.
That's led to BetOnline placing odds on Watt's next home, with the Seahawks starting with +400 odds. That puts them second behind the New England Patriots (+300). Right behind them is the Philadelphia Eagles, who have +500 odds.
Landing Watt would be a huge boost for Seattle's defense, but it still feels like a stretch. Not only would it cost several premium draft picks, but they would have to fork out roughly $40 million per season based on new deals signed by some of the top pass rushers in the NFL.
