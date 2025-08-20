Seahawks predicted by NFL analyst to make disappointing regression
Year 2 of head coach Mike Macdonald. A perceived upgrade at quarterback with Sam Darnold over Geno Smith. A milder NFC West hobbled by a loss weaponry in San Francisco and a Matthew Stafford injury concern in Los Angles.
Add them all together and for the Seattle Seahawks this season it means ... a step backward?
This side of NFL Network's Good Morning Football, not many are predicting a stellar season for the Seahawks. But going from 10-7 on the brink of the playoffs to 9-8 would be a huge disappointment for the 12s.
In Sports Illustrated writer Connor Orr's annual predictions in which he projects the results of all 272 NFL regular-season games, he projects just that from Seattle: a step in the wrong direction.
Writes Orr about the Seahawks' plight: "Late adjustment had the Seahawks drop from 10 wins to nine, though this reflects my overall confidence in an offense that will transform under one-day head coach Klint Kubiak and the impressive Mike Macdonald. The four-game losing streak in Weeks 11 to 14 reflects the typical rigors of a long season, be it a roster-altering short-term injury or a period of sleepiness that Macdonald needs to rouse the team out of like that stretch where Seattle lost to the Giants and McCaffrey-less 49ers in back-to-back weeks a year ago."
Making 9-8 even more nauseating, SI predicts the Seahawks will bolt out of the gate 3-0 with wins over the Niners, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. But in Weeks 11-14 they'll lose four in a row to harpoon their season.
In the NFC West, Orr predicts the 49ers 11-6, Rams 10=7 and Cardinals 6-11.
If SI is wrong, we'll clip and save this prognostication. If it's right, we'll be too depressed to remember.
