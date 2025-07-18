Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Former FAU center has clear path to roster spot
The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. Before camp begins, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in early September. Entering a wide-open position group on the Seahawks' roster, former Florida Atlantic center Federico Maranges will try and beat the odds as a UDFA.
Path to the NFL
Maranges is originally from Dorado, Puerto Rico, but moved to Miami, Florida, following Hurricane Maria in 2017. Following his relocation, Maranges joined the football program at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami and built a resume as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
Florida Atlantic was Maranges' only college offer, and he committed to the Owls as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Maranges saw the field in all six of his college seasons from 2019-24, and was a full-time starter at center in his final two seasons (21 starts). He also played guard at times throughout his time at FAU and was a team captain in 2023 and 2024.
Maranges went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Seahawks as a priority free agent on May 2.
Outlook
You don't have to look far to find another UDFA Seahawks center that has stuck around with the team. Last season, former North Dakota State center Jalen Sundell stuck with Seattle, and he is now entering the team's 2025 training camp as a main competitor for the starting job. He also appeared at guard for the Seahawks last year, displaying his versatility to move around the offensive line. Maranges is a similarly athletic lineman who Seattle might be able to plug in at other spots.
Despite playing six seasons in college, Maranges is 23 years old. Many six-year players are 24 or 25 by the time they reach the NFL. That's a plus for Maranges as he potentially has a few years to develop before he ages out of the league. The Seahawks clearly like Maranges as an option, providing him $234,000 in guaranteed money to join the team. That's on the high end for a UDFA.
Maranges also joins incumbent starter Olu Oluwatimi and Sundell as the only three listed centers on the roster, allowing him a direct line of competition for trying to stick with the team. Oluwatimi and Sundell are much further along, of course, but the Seahawks coaching staff has already stated it's a position group that is essentially up for grabs. If Maranges impresses, there is a path for him to land on the 53-man roster. Even if he doesn't make it there, Seattle may opt to keep him on the practice squad as a backup and developmental option.
