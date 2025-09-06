Seahawks defense has adopted perfect 3-letter acronym for their identity
Many expect the Seattle Seahawks' defense to take the next step and emerge as one of the NFL's elite this season, and it's not hard to see why.
Seattle's defense had a rocky first half of the season, but in the second half of the year - once head coach Mike Macdonald had more time to fully implement the players and scheme he wanted to - the unit truly shined and helped the team make a second-half push. Now, the unit returns 10 of 11 starters - the only departure being Dre'Mont Jones, and the Seahawks upgraded at the position with DeMarcus Lawrence - and that continuity could lead to some special things in 2025.
It's not just that there's a host of quality players on the Seahawks' defense, though. It's also that they play tough, physical and with a big of swagger to their game. So much so, in fact, that they even decided to coin a new acronym to describe themselves.
Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks' defense embody 'HPS'
The Athletic's Micahel-Shawn Dugar recently shed light on a new acronym that Macdonald has come up with for the defense: HPS, and its meaning perfectly sums up the new-look Seahawks.
"Macdonald has another way of identifying the standard on defense through the acronym HPS, which stands for 'high-powered s—,'" Dugar wrote. "The gist, according to safety Julian Love, is the type of difference-making effort that doesn’t necessarily show up in the stat sheet as a tackle, pass breakup or turnover.
Perhaps no player better embodies the spirit of HPS than cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who has quickly become a star on defense and always plays with a high moter. According to his teammates, it's the mental game that truly puts Witherspoon over the top.
"Witherspoon is also admired for his mind, the final element of the “high-powered s—” he brings to the table. As a rookie, Love said, Witherspoon would talk in meetings like a seasoned veteran. His ability to anticipate plays was uncanny, even though he was sidelined with a hamstring for most of 2023 training camp. The same trait that prompted [former head coach Pete] Carroll to liken Witherspoon to Troy Polamalu was evident when he was in street clothes."
Witherspoon already has two Pro Bowl selections in as many seasons, but it's clear the 24-year-old is entering his third year with even more confidence. Hopefully, that will translate to even greater results on the field, as the Seahawks expect.
