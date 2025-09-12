Steelers injury could be good news for Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks could have an easier time scoring in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after an injury is knocking out one of the opposing cornerbacks.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is out for the team's Week 2 contest with a hamstring injury.
Porter Jr., 25, recorded one tackle in the team's Week 1 win against the New York Jets.
The Steelers are down their second-round pick out of Penn State from the 2023 NFL Draft, which could make things harder for them to succeed against the Seahawks.
However, things are also expected to be difficult for the Seahawks, who will be down a key player or two as well. Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori has already been ruled out with an ankle injury while Devon Witherspoon is doubtful to play with a bum knee.
Having depleted secondaries on both sides could make this matchup a high-scoring one. The offenses will each rely on the deep ball to get points on the board. The Steelers scored 34 points last week, which was third in the league behind the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, who each reached the 40-point threshold on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.
This could lead to more looks for Seahawks wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, both of whom didn't necessarily blow the roof off the place in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kickoff between the Seahawks and Steelers is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
