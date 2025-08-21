WR exodus doesn't prevent Seahawks from retaining top-10 duo
For Seattle Seahawks fans, saying goodbye to not one, but two star wideouts in the same offseason was incredibly difficult.
The first gut punch came on March 5, when the Seahawks released Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons with the team. Lockett, 32, may have declined over the past few years, but he's still a fan-favorite for his contributions on and off the field.
Then just days later, the Seahawks sent DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster trade. Metcalf, 27, was somewhat inconsistent and a bit of a hothead, and his contract situation meant a departure from Seattle was always a possibility. However, he's still one of the game's most dynamic receivers when at his best.
Despite all that, the Seahawks still have plenty of talent at the position.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp make up top-10 receiving tandem
Thanks to Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerging as a star and newcomer Cooper Kupp still having some gas left in the tank, the Seahawks still have a top-10 receiving duo despite losing Lockett and Metcalf, according to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"It's a testament to general manager John Schneider's quasi-rebuild that Seattle dealt a Pro Bowler in Metcalf, parted ways with a longtime fan favorite in Tyler Lockett and still ended up with a top 10 pass-catching corps," Benjamin wrote. "Kupp's availability is a major 'if' given he hasn't played a full season in four years. But his short-area route-running prowess could make him a perfect safety valve for Sam Darnold.
"The real draw here is 'JSN,' who offers an even fresher version of that kind of technically sound work, fresh off a 100-catch, 1,100-yard breakout in which he secured 73% of his targets."
As Benjamin noted, Smith-Njigba is the key to the Seahawks' success in the passing game, and arguably on offense as a whole. The former Ohio State superstar showd why he was the first receiver off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft, but now the pressure is on him to keep it up.
If Kupp can stay healthy, then there's no reason why the two can't put up big numbers together.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs and duds from convincing preseason win over Chiefs
Marshawn Lynch gives Sam Darnold hilarious welcome to the Seahawks
ESPN ranks the Seahawks’ strongest position group the best in the NFL
Seahawks reveal special role for rookie QB Jalen Milroe vs. Chiefs