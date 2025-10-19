Seattle Seahawks final injury report before Monday night game vs. Houston Texans
The Seattle Seahawks' defense is inching toward finally being a full-speed. But we won't know until Monday night how close to 100 percent the unit gets for the primetime showdown against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field.
In Saturday night's final injury report for Week 7, the Seahawks' secondary received some good news as cornerback Riq Woolen (concussion) appear ready to go after missing last week's win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Safety Julian Love and cornerback Devon Witherspoon remain questionable.
Witherspoon has played in just two games this season (Weeks 1 and 4) and Love has been sidelined for two straight games as well.
The Seahawks held the Jaguars to just two touchdowns last week and have been one of the NFL's best defenses this season. And most of that performance has come at less than full strength.
In Love's absence last week, rookie second-round draft pick Nick Emmanwori came up with the best game of his young career.
On the official injury report, only outside linebacker Derick Hall is listed as "out."
Outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence and defensive end Leonard Williams received Thursday’s practice off for rest, Both are veterans with injury history, and aged 33 and 31 years old, respectively. The precautionary measures will allow them to keep their gas tanks full and stay in the game for meaningful snaps.
If Love and Witherspoon can't go against Houston, Woolen, Josh Jobe, Derion Kendrick and veteran Shaq Griffin will again be asked to fill bigger roles.
