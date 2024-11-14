Aaron Rodgers Responds to Steelers WR's Jab
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers only used Mike Williams in nine plays during his first game since the trade, but those nine plays included a game-winning touchdown pass. Instantly, Williams became a fan-favorite for Steelers Nation, and the 30-year-old wideout was thrilled to be on a new team. So much so, that he posted a controversial Instagram post that may have called out his former quarterback.
Williams posted a photo from his touchdown with the hashtag "RedLine," which everyone immediately interpreted as a jab at Aaron Rodgers. Why? Because only a few weeks before he was traded away, Rodgers made a harsh comment after a Jets loss that Williams was in the wrong spot - referencing he should've been at the red line.
“There’s two verticals, Allen [Lazard] is down the seam, and Mike [Williams] is down the red line,” Rodgers said. “I'm looking at Allen, he puts his hand up and three guys go with him. So I'm throwing a no-look to the red line. And when I peek my eyes back there, [Williams] is running an in-breaker. He's got to be on the red line."
Rodgers has since heard about the Instagram post, but didn't have much to say in response.
"I didn't see it," Rodgers told New York media. "That's fine. I don't have [a reaction]. I like Mike. I'm happy for Mike."
Williams appeared on GoJo and Golic and was asked about the post, but made it clear it was not about Rodgers.
"Nah, that wasn't it at all," Williams said. "I made a name on the red line. That's what I'm good at. Playing on the red line."
If there is any beef between Williams and Rodgers, it likely won't last very long. As short-lived teammates, chances are they move in different directions as time passes. And for Williams, as grateful as he is to be in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are just as grateful to have a new weapon for Russell Wilson.
