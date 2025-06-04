Chargers Sign Former Steelers LB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree is headed back to Los Angeles, signing a deal with the Chargers, the team announced. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it's a one-year deal worth $6 million.
Dupree, 32, was the Steelers' first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent six years with the Steelers, starting 66 of 81 games and recording 231 tackles, 54 tackles for loss, 39.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and three defensive touchdowns.
Dupree left Pittsburgh in free agency before the 2021 season, signing a deal with the Tennessee Titans. Initially, a five-year deal worth $82.5 million, Dupree spent just two seasons with the Titans before being released. When signing, Dupree was recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during his final season with the Steelers. He played in just 22 games with the Titans, recording seven sacks.
Dupree then joined the Atlanta Falcons for a season before signing a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Last season, he recorded 28 tackles, six sacks, six tackles for loss and an interception. He'll now re-join an edge rusher group that lost Nick Bosa this offseason.
