Eagles Lose Two WRs Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one of their receiving options in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team announced two roster moves prior to kickoff, including the downgrade of rookie pass-catcher Johnny Wilson, who will miss the game due to illness.
The Eagles came into the weekend already short-handed at the receiver position. On their final injury report of the week, they ruled out Britain Covey due to a neck injury. It's Covey's second-straight game he'll miss after suffering the injury against the Baltimore Ravens.
Covey has handled punt return duties for the Eagles this season, who will now assign rookie Cooper DeJean to the task against the Steelers.
Wilson has played in 12 games this season with two starts for the Eagles, recording two receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown. To add to their roster, Philadelphia elevated fullback Khari Blasingame from the practice squad to their active/inactive roster. This will allow them to send him back to the practice squad after the game without having to clear waivers.
For the Steelers, they are also without a wide receiver, but a much bigger name than the loses for Philadelphia. George Pickens will miss his second game with a hamstring injury, leaving Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and Mike Williams to fill the void against a strong Eagles defense.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!