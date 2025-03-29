Former Steelers QB Has Unique Deal With Giants
Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers officially went their separate ways this week after he signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants.
The agreement effectively removed New York from the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, leaving the Steelers as the only true suitor for his services at the moment.
Wilson met with the Giants during the opening week of free agency, though it took an extended period of time before the two sides came to terms.
Multiple reports indicated that the contract guaranteed the 36-year-old $10.5 million with a maximum value of $21 million. The full details were unknown, however, until Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer revealed the specifics of the pact.
Wilson will receive an $8 million signing bonus in tandem with a $2 million base salary and a $500,000 workout bonus, making up the entirety of his guarantees.
As for incentives based upon his time spent behind center, he would earn an additional $500,000 for playing 65 percent of the team's snaps, $1 million for 75 percent and $1.5 million for 85 percent.
There's also plenty of performance-based payouts involved, as Wilson would net $500,000 for reaching each of the following benchmarks: a passer rating above 96.0, a 64.0 percent completion rate, 20 or more passing touchdowns with a passer rating above 88.0, and 2,500 or more passing yards with at least an 88.0 passer rating.
Furthermore, he'd pocket $250,000 for accomplishing each of the following: 30 or more touchdowns alongside an 88.0 passer rating or above, as well as throwing for at least 3,500 yards to go with an 88.0 or above passer rating.
If the Giants turn their whole operation around and make the playoffs, Wilson would make $750,000 if he logs 55 percent of the reps and $1.5 million if he plays 75 percent.
In a world where New York wins a postseason game and he sees the field for 55 percent of the snaps, he'd net $500,000. If it were to capture a second victory, Wilson would make an additional $500,000.
Finally, in any game he plays at least 50 percent of the snaps and the Giants emerge victorious, Wilson would gain $176,470.59.
The Steelers and Wilson seemingly ended their relationship on rocky terms following a five-game losing streak to end the 2024 campaign, but he now has a chance to make his mark in the Big Apple.
