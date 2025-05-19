Former Steelers WR Dominating UFL
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is making waves in the United Football League (UFL). The formerly undrafted free agent Tyler Vaughns put on the performance of the year for the UFL's Arlington Renegades in a recent contest with the D.C. Defenders.
The former Steelers receiver hauled in two touchdowns during the team's 33-30 loss, but one catch in particular caught the football world's attention. Renegades quarterback Luis Perez dropped back on second down, and as the pocket collapsed, he heaved a floater of a pass toward the back of the endzone. Tracking the ball and climbing the ladder, Vaughns snagged the ball with one hand and landed for the touchdown. It was a catch-of-the-year candidate in the UFL, and it fired up Vaughn and his teammates.
Vaughns continued his displays of athleticism as the Renegades attempted to mount a comeback. In the fourth quarter, he made another high-point catch. Using his 6'2" frame and a bit of acrobatics, he rose above the Defenders cornerback to secure the ball and put his team in the red zone.
He finished the game with three receptions, 54 yards, and two touchdowns. The performance brought his season totals to 30 receptions, 344 yards, and three touchdowns through eight games. Last year, Vaughns hauled in 45 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdown receptions.
Steelers fans may not recall, but the 27-year-old pass catcher spent a year with the organization. He first landed with Pittsburgh during the 2021 season after the Indianapolis Colts cut him, and the Steelers signed hiim to their practice squad. Following the completion of that campaign, he signed a futures/reserve contract. He wouldn't make good on that deal, however, as he was released from the team during their 202 training camp.
Since his release, Vaughns has impressed in the UFL. With two strong seasons, could the former Steelers WR be in a position to return to the NFL?
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!