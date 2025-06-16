Helmet CEO Responds to Steelers' Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers wore the same helmet model for 20 seasons in the NFL, but he's searching for a new fit for the 2025 season. After strapping on the Schutt Air XP Q11 helmet for 248 contests, the NFL downgraded the model from not recommended to entirely banned.
Much to the dismay of the new Steelers quarterback, he wore a new model, Schutt's F7, during the team's minicamp. Rodgers voiced his displeasure with the new helmet and frustration with the one he wore for so long failing the safety inspection. This also bothers the helmet's manufacturer. Certor Sports, the operating company for Schutt's helmets, recently made their feelings known while speaking to Steelers Wire. The company's CEO, Jeremy Erspamer, expressed sympathy for Rodgers.
"I feel for players like Aaron Rodgers,” he said. “He’s worn that same helmet model basically his entire career. As he said, he’s never been hurt in it. I’m sure it feels like an old friend when he puts it on his head. I completely understand, from a player’s perspective, that potentially causing frustration."
At the same time, Erspamer and Certor Sports are trying to abide by the NFL and their own constantly changing and improving safety standards and measures.
"I also understand the desire of the NFL - and for us as helmet manufacturers - trying to develop new technology," he iterated. "Technology is evolving probably quicker than most people think. And the ability to protect athletes better comes along with that."
The good news for Rodgers and anyone else switching to a new helmet is they have plenty of time to adjust. Training camp is just a month out, and the regular season a little over two months away. That gives the new QB a lengthy period of time to get used to the new gear for the 2025 season.
